So there she is, and with the neurons already awake and running around the head, next she went ahead and did something even much more enthralling. She began playing, and gosh. P.V. Sindhu, the Indian sensation from Hyderabad who won an upstart silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 at age 21 and soon began turning up on those Forbes global athlete-endorsement rankings, plays badminton with so many eye-pleasing elements that it’s hard to corral them all in thought.
She plays with geometry, creativity, power, touch, variety, shrewdness and also aplomb. It’s like going to some sporting event while also going to some art exhibit. People tend to describe her as “lanky” given her 5-foot-11, but here’s a reminder how lankiness can exist without gawkiness. Thank goodness for such lankiness, the eyes might say, because it certainly helps here, as in her 21-9, 21-6 win Wednesday over N.Y. Cheung of Hong Kong.
Even if your radar does not take many trips into the area of badminton, you might have heard of Sindhu somewhat or less than somewhat. You might have seen her name as some faraway mystery at No. 7 in 2017 on the Forbes list of female athletes and their endorsements, tucked between Venus Williams and Simona Halep. You might have seen her endorsements from a bouquet of sponsors described as right up there among the cricketers, which in India means right up there in the celestial realm of rupees.
Yet even with that . . . and with her 2019 world championship won in Basel, Switzerland, home of that maestro who uses a racket rather than a racquet (Roger Federer) . . . and with her world ranking of No. 7 and once as high as No. 2 . . . and with her stirring split-set final in Rio de Janeiro against gold medalist Carolina Marin of Spain . . . and with the Hindustan Times account that during her matches then, “All work came to a standstill as eyes stayed glued to television sets across [India],” as if the nation “believed it was on court with Sindhu” . . . and with that apparent and amusing squabble between two Indian states about from which she hails . . . there’s something still more about the simple act of sitting there and watching. That’s largely because it’s hard to know what might come off the racquet next, and whether it will sing or sear.
It looked like such quiet, athletic beauty in the pandemic hush, so different from the din of Rio de Janeiro which, judging by videos, counted among those reminders that if you refer to some place and tell an Indian person, “There’s a lot of Indians there,” you might hear in return, “There’s a lot of Indians everywhere.”
So she reached the round of 16, and then she came to the interview area, or “mixed zone.” Maybe she’d be one of those who brushed by and took two or three questions like some fleeting nuisance and then ran along. Maybe she’d be one of those who didn’t stop by at all, maybe even pretending she didn’t notice. Maybe her fame would have conditioned her to act like some sort of cricket diva.
But no! With about eight Indian reporters plus a straggler here and there, in English and in that marvel Hinglish, she carried on for minutes and minutes and minutes with that best kind of charm, the effortless kind. She expressed genuine gratitude that people care about her final scores. She answered questions about everything from female-athlete clothing issues (with gladness there’s no such pressure in her sport), to Simone Biles (with empathy), to the pandemic (which enabled her time to learn more skills).
At one point she said of her upcoming match with Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, “I’m definitely going to miss the crowd.”
The reporters chimed in, “We were there!” — and they were, among the limited voices cheering, with one dude even pulling out a flag of a durable cloth as things veered toward the ending.
She laughed. “Yeah, you guys were there!”
She said later: “Definitely I miss the crowd, but I understand [the pandemic]. I’m sure billions of Indians are supporting and cheering me,” and then she stopped and smiled behind her Team India mask and said, “And thank you for the support!”
She spoke of that hard line in sports, the one between being a 21-year-old greenhorn flitting around all carefree without the expectations and a 26-year-old veteran flying around with the expectations. “Well, it’s very different, I think, for me personally,” from Rio de Janeiro to Tokyo: “Experience-wise, expectations-wise, responsibility-wise, it’s very different.” She said: “Game-wise, a lot has changed. My confidence level. A lot has changed.”
As she put it, she can’t be running around saying, “Okay, I’ve got a silver medal,” and now what? She called it “very important for me to be there,” and by “there,” she meant there in the point at hand rather than in the meaning of the point at hand.
She got a question about the “spiral of negativity” that can greet a loss by someone such as herself, a negativity that breathes in some fraction of fans around the globe but breathes more in India because India has bigger fractions and more fans. And she sounded positively breezy when she said, “For me, I think, some people’s perspective, they might think it is easy,” and, “Sometimes it might not be our day.”
And now the mind had run off completely in a rare venture into the frontier of badminton, with fresh interest in what might happen with this master of the quirky but ancient craft. The Olympics had brought it in front of the daughter of two accomplished volleyball players from the fourth-largest city in India (thus a metropolis), a woman who used to be a girl who had gone with her father to the volleyball court and wandered over to the badminton court, someone it never would have figured to run across in life.
Here they were again, those damned Olympics. They always get you in ways you didn’t know you could get gotten.