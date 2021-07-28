As the Olympic boxing tournament gets underway in Tokyo on Saturday, the U.S. desperately needs male stars. Long gone is the glory of 1984 where the Americans won nine golds, a silver and a bronze and future world champions Evander Holyfield, Mark Breland, Frank Tate and Meldrick Taylor first became widely known. For decades, the U.S. boxing team had been something you couldn’t miss at the Olympics, then it fell apart. The last American man to win a gold medal was light heavyweight Andre Ward in 2004. In the three Olympics since, only three U.S. males have won medals at all.