Biles performed only on vault, and after trouble in the warmup period, she stalled midway through the skill, completing only 1½ twists instead of 2½. Biles is typically excellent on that apparatus, but she said she felt lost in the air. She didn’t want to risk injury or the team’s medal chances by competing on the next three apparatuses. Biles said that five years ago she probably would have tried to push through the competition rather than withdrawing. But now she recognizes the need to prioritize her mental health.