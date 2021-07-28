After being persuaded by her father to compete in the meet despite his accident, Lee went out and won gold in the uneven bars and finished second to Simone Biles in the all-around, and her path to the U.S. Olympic team was laid before her. Two years later in Tokyo, with Biles out of the women’s individual all-around gymnastics competition, Lee now is the United States’ top hope for a fifth straight Olympic gold medal in the event, which takes place Thursday.