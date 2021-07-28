Today in Tokyo
Only at the Olympics can you stumble upon a charming badminton star
TOKYO — Into the arena she walked, a tall presence without trying to be a tall presence, and the Olympics had done again what the Olympics can do: They had presented the eyes with a first in-person glimpse of some athlete renowned on some other side of the planet, and they had gladdened the brain with some novel enthrallment.
So there she is, and with the neurons already awake and running around the head, next she went ahead and did something even much more enthralling. She began playing, and gosh. P.V. Sindhu, the Indian sensation from Hyderabad who won an upstart silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 at age 21 and soon began turning up on those Forbes global athlete-endorsement rankings, plays badminton with so many eye-pleasing elements that it’s hard to corral them all in thought.
USA Boxing’s next big thing spends his free time building rockets and reading philosophy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The right hand came from nowhere, knocking Richard Torrez off his feet for the first time in a fight. It was the quarterfinals of the 1984 U.S. Olympic boxing trials, and Torrez was sure he had been beating a light heavyweight named Ron Essett until suddenly he was stumbling to the canvas and his father and coach, Manuel, was jumping into the ring to end his son’s Olympic dream.
“That was my whole goal,” Torrez says, his voice soft over the phone. “I missed my high school graduation to go to the Olympic trials. I felt like I let everyone in my town down.”
Torrez went home to the small central California farm city of Tulare, got married and became a teacher. When he and his wife had a son, they named him Richard Jr., and he hoped the child would box as well.
All these years later, Richard Torrez Jr. is the top-ranked super heavyweight amateur in North and South America and one of the United States’ top hopes to win a boxing medal at the Tokyo Olympics. At 22, with giant arms rippling from his tank top, he is aiming to help his father and USA Boxing do largely the same thing: move past 1984.
U.S. weightlifting rising star C.J. Cummings Jr. ‘bummed out’ after rough Olympics debut
TOKYO — Clarence “C.J.” Cummings Jr. was struggling through the most humbling night of his young career when he stepped onto the platform for his second clean and jerk lift on Wednesday at Tokyo International Forum. He stared down at the barbell and clapped chalk out of his hands. Even if he made this lift of 190 kilograms, it would move him into a tie for sixth place in the men’s 73-kilogram division of his first Olympics.
“Believe in yourself! Finish!” his longtime coach, Ray Jones, screamed at the 21-year-old, but Cummings just couldn’t. He grunted and convulsed as he lifted the bar to his shoulders, only to drop it as he tried to hoist the weight over his head.
That left him desperate. A few minutes later, in an attempt to tie for the bronze medal, Cummings went for it all — attempting a world record 198 kilograms.
“I had to do whatever I had to do,” Cummings said, but he couldn’t complete the lift. The bar snapped out of his hands and rumbled onto the floor, along with it any chance for him to become the first American man since 1984 to win a medal in weightlifting.
“I’m bummed out. It was a horrible performance,” Cummings said.
The ‘twisties’ are like the ‘yips’ — except upside-down and in midair
TOKYO — Imagine flying through the air, springing off a piece of equipment as you prepare to flip on one axis while twisting on another. It all happens fast, so there’s little time to adjust. You rely on muscle memory, trusting that it’ll work out, because with so much practice, it usually does.
But then suddenly, you’re upside-down in midair and your brain feels disconnected from your body. Your limbs that usually control how much you spin have stopped listening, and you feel lost. You hope all the years you’ve spent in this sport will guide your body to a safe landing position.
When Simone Biles pushed off the vaulting table Tuesday, she entered that terrifying world of uncertainty. In the Olympic team final, Biles planed to perform a 2½-twisting vault, but her mind chose to stall after just 1½ twists instead.
“I had no idea where I was in the air,” Biles said. “I could have hurt myself.”