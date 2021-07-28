So there she is, and with the neurons already awake and running around the head, next she went ahead and did something even much more enthralling. She began playing, and gosh. P.V. Sindhu, the Indian sensation from Hyderabad who won an upstart silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 at age 21 and soon began turning up on those Forbes global athlete-endorsement rankings, plays badminton with so many eye-pleasing elements that it’s hard to corral them all in thought.