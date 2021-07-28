American swimmer Caeleb Dressel is set to chase gold in the men’s 100-meter freestyle final as swimming events continue on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics. Katie Ledecky is also expected to race in the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay final. Also on the docket is the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final, which will be held without Simone Biles, who withdrew as she continues to focus on her mental health. Follow here for the latest news, updates and highlights from the Tokyo Olympics.

Today in Tokyo