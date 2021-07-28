What Haas and his American teammates experienced is something that’s completely unprecedented — and because of that, comes with questions. Before Haas finished his anchor leg — giving the United States a time of 7 minutes, 2.43 seconds — the team from Russia had finished more than six-tenths of a second ahead of him. Australia, likewise, got to the wall three-hundredths behind the Russians.
And so, the relay medals — gold to the Brits, silver to the Russians, bronze to the Australians — did not go to Americans for the first time in Olympic history. That includes men. That includes women. It includes them all — and begs the question: Where was Caeleb Dressel?
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Dressel, a gold medal favorite here in sprints, is not a 200-freestyler by trade. But he is a star, and he is not a novice in the event. Before these Olympics, he had said he was very interested in swimming a leg of the 4x200. Yet before Wednesday morning’s session, the American coaches submitted a lineup with the following four swimmers: Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, Zach Apple and Haas. Of those, only Haas had experience in an Olympic final, swimming the second leg of the gold-medal winning team in 2016.
The men’s 4x200 free relay dates from 1908. In 24 previous attempts, the U.S. had never failed to medal, and 17 of those were gold. That includes the past four Olympics, when two absolute anchors — Michael Phelps, the greatest athlete the sport has ever seen, and Ryan Lochte, his longtime foil — pushed the Americans to victories in Athens, Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro.
But this was always to be a transitional Olympics for the American male swimmers. Phelps is here, but is either cheering on his former teammates from the stands or contributing to NBC’s analysis. Lochte tried and failed to make the team at age 36.
But the Americans still have Dressel, and he opened Wednesday morning’s session by swimming a smooth 100 free, winning his semifinal heat in 47.23 seconds — the fastest time in the world this year when he got out of the pool, but good for just the second seed in Thursday’s final because Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov went 47.11 in the second semi.
Yet surprisingly, that was Dressel’s only swim of the morning. Last month at U.S. trials, he swam a preliminary heat of the 200 free, setting his personal best of 1:46.63. He then scratched out of the event before the semifinals, and the intention seemed clear: He posted the time to put himself in the mix for the 4x200 relay at the Games.
Even had Dressel been included, the United States wasn’t assured of the medal stand. Only one Smith qualified for the final of the 200 free, and he finished a distant sixth in 1:45.12 — nine-tenths of a second behind gold medalist Tom Dean of Great Britain, a few ticks off his personal best in the event.
But consider the event this way: Apple, swimming third, struggled badly. Kibler had put the Americans narrowly behind at the midway point of the race, and Apple actually overtook Great Britain’s Matthew Richards at the 100-meter mark of his leg.
But from there, he about sank. Over the final two lengths of the pool, Apple was passed by four teams, three in the last 50 alone. The Americans’ medal position evaporated. Of the dozen swimmers for Great Britain, Russia and Australia, none turned in a leg slower than 1:46. Apple’s split: 1:47.31.
Put another way: Had Dressel swam and merely matched his time from trials, the streak would have been alive. It would have been enough for silver.
The Americans’ medals Wednesday, then, came from not only from Katie Ledecky’s victory in the 1,500 freestyle, and not only from red-white-and-blue teammates — but from navy blue-and-orange teammates. Abby Walsh is from Nashville and Kate Douglass is from Pelham, N.Y., but they swim together at the University of Virginia. Wednesday morning, they were in adjacent lanes at Tokyo Aquatics Center for the final of the women’s 200 individual medley: Douglass in lane 4 as the top seed, Walsh to her right in lane 3, having posted the third-best time in semifinals.
Both showed up. When they made the final turn — when breaststroke turned to freestyle, and 50 meters remained — Walsh led, and Douglass was fourth. Over that one length of the pool, Walsh was passed by Japan’s Yui Ohashi, who swam a blistering leg of 30.75 seconds. But she hung on for silver, just as Douglass moved up to third, passing Great Britain’s Abbie Wood.
When they saw the results, Walsh and Douglass embraced over the lane line, two Cavaliers half a world away from Charlottesville, Va. each with a medal to be placed around their necks.
For the first time, that wasn’t true for the American relay team. That brought questions for the men who participated — and about the one who did not.