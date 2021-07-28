Dressel, a gold medal favorite here in sprints, is not a 200-freestyler by trade. But he is a star, and he is not a novice in the event. Before these Olympics, he had said he was very interested in swimming a leg of the 4x200. Yet before Wednesday morning’s session, the American coaches submitted a lineup with the following four swimmers: Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, Zach Apple and Haas. Of those, only Haas had experience in an Olympic final, swimming the second leg of the gold-medal winning team in 2016.