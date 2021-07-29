“Yeah,” said Xander Schauffele, the delightful polyglot Californian with the sweet ranking (No. 5), the half-French, half-German father and the mother born in Taiwan but raised in Japan from age 2. “Yeah, I mean, I’m sure there are lot of people wishing they were here to cheer him on. Hideki knows how much it would mean to win a Masters and a gold in the same year. It’s kind of a hard feat to do. But yeah, sports here in Japan is massive. They’re very proud, a prideful country, and they support one another to the best of their abilities. So I mean, I’m sure his phone’s blowing up, the people that have his phone number, and if not, I’m sure they’re sending him fan mail like crazy. So I’m sure they’re rooting him on.”