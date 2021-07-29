TOKYO — Relays require a different calculus than the rest of Katie Ledecky’s races. In the emotion of the moment, when your result impacts not only your own medal hopes but those of three teammates, it’s pointless to worry about stroke rates or overall race strategy. You might be forced to take off, as Ledecky did Thursday afternoon in the final of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics, buried deep in third place. There’s only one strategy available at that point.