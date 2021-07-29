In Tokyo, gymnast Simone Biles is in her own stratosphere in terms of endorsement deals and sponsorship opportunities, even after withdrawing from the team and all-around competitions. But Ledecky is at the top of the next tier, prominently featured during prime time on NBC, a familiar face from the 2016 Olympics, where she won four gold medals, and is still near the top of her game, a favorite to reach the medals podium in every event. She’s still likely to pick up one more medal in Tokyo in the 800-meter freestyle. She holds the world record at that distance and has posted the top 24 times in history.