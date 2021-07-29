The all-around competition will be held at 6:50 a.m. Eastern time and can be found on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.
What to read on women’s gymnastics
Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey will begin the competition on vault
TOKYO — The two Americans in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey, will start the competition on vault. They will then rotate to bars, beam and floor.
Lee’s best events are bars and beam, and she’ll end the meet on floor, the apparatus on which she’s earned her lowest scores while here in Tokyo. Carey, who qualified for the individual apparatus finals on vault and floor, should have a strong start and finish, with her weaker events, bars and beam, coming in the middle of the competition.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil enters final with highest qualifying score
TOKYO — Without Simone Biles here as the obvious gold medal favorite, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil enters this final with the best all-around score from the qualifying round. Andrade recorded a 57.399 earlier this week, trailing Biles and just narrowly ahead of American medal contender Sunisa Lee, who had a 57.166.
Brazil has only won four medals in artistic gymnastics throughout the century it has competed at the Summer Games, and none of those have come on the women’s side. Andrade earning any medal in the sport’s signature event would be a major accomplishment for her country. Brazil’s Jade Barbosa finished 10th in the women’s all-around final at the 2008 Games and no gymnast from the nation has placed higher.
Other gymnasts to watch include Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee. She finished the qualifying round in fourth and won a bronze medal in the all-around competition at the 2019 world championships. Her teammate, Vladislava Urazova, qualified for the final with the fifth-best score on the first day of competition.
In the qualifying round, Andrade, Lee, Melnikova and Urazova were separated by just three tenths of a point in the standings. Nina Derwael (Belgium), Tang Xijing (China) and Jade Carey (United States) were the next-best qualifiers. Results do not carry over to the final.
The ‘twisties’ are like the ‘yips’ — except upside-down and in midair
TOKYO — Imagine flying through the air, springing off a piece of equipment as you prepare to flip on one axis while twisting on another. It all happens fast, so there’s little time to adjust. You rely on muscle memory, trusting that it’ll work out, because with so much practice, it usually does.
But then suddenly, you’re upside-down in midair and your brain feels disconnected from your body. Your limbs that usually control how much you spin have stopped listening, and you feel lost. You hope all the years you’ve spent in this sport will guide your body to a safe landing position.
When Simone Biles pushed off the vaulting table Tuesday, she entered that terrifying world of uncertainty. In the Olympic team final, Biles planned to perform a 2½-twisting vault, but her mind chose to stall after just 1½ twists instead.
“I had no idea where I was in the air,” Biles said. “I could have hurt myself.”
Fellow Olympians, in supporting Simone Biles, say the spotlight can burn just as it shines
TOKYO — The Olympics, for all their promise of glory, are also a cauldron of stress for those who compete. Olympians face magnified pressure to perform well not just for their own pride or profit, but for their country’s. The spotlight trained on them feels harsh not just because of its brilliance, but also because it is concentrated, arriving once every four years for all but the rare crossover personality.
Every Olympian reacts differently to the outsized pressure of the Games, of course, though almost all feel it at some point. The pressure Simone Biles faced in Tokyo — as one of the most recognizable figures in these Summer Games, as the standard-bearer in women’s gymnastics and as, at one point, a potential winner of five gold medals here — feels familiar to her fellow athletes.
News that the 24-year-old withdrew from Tuesday’s team final and then the individual all around, her sport’s signature event, drew empathy and messages of support from Biles’ fellow Olympians in Tokyo — both active and, in the case of Michael Phelps, retired. It also prompted reflections on their own mental health struggles.
Jade Carey took a different path to the Olympics, where she’ll now replace Simone Biles
When she arrived at the Olympics, Jade Carey excitedly anticipated “the experience of a lifetime.” Little did she know the task she would face: replacing star Simone Biles in a marquee event.
Although she isn’t a household name, Carey will take the spot vacated by Biles in Thursday’s individual all-around competition. It’s a position she would have qualified for on her own if not for the International Gymnastics Federation’s rule that limits countries to two gymnasts in the all-around and other individual events. Carey, who finished third among the Americans (and ninth overall) in all-around qualifying, will join Sunisa Lee, who was second among the Americans (and third overall), in Thursday’s competition. (The top 24 athletes qualify for the finals.)
U.S. Olympic officials abandoned Simone Biles
The trouble with the phrase “mental health” is that it’s an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.
It’s a perilous endeavor to project what Biles, the most uniquely superior gymnast in the world, is feeling or thinking at this juncture. But she has been frank about these things: her profound lingering distrust of USA Gymnastics and the USOPC and her conviction they will not do right by her and other athletes of their own accord. Remember, if it wasn’t for Biles bringing her clout to the issue, these users would still be making women train in the buggy squalor of the Karolyi Ranch, the USOPC-sanctioned hellhole where they were molested.
As Biles told NBC’s Hoda Kotb in a recent interview, one of the main reasons she came back for another Olympics at age 24 was to try to ensure some accountability. “If there weren’t a remaining survivor in the sport, they would’ve just brushed it to the side,” she said.
Sunisa Lee, the ‘whole package,’ now is Team USA’s top Olympic gymnastics hope
Like most Olympic gymnasts, Sunisa Lee has been dealing with high-pressure situations since she was young, and usually has handled it well: When she was 12, her father, John, promised her an iPhone if she won the all-around at a meet for pre-elite gymnasts. She did.
But that pressure morphed into something entirely different — less competitive, far more personal — less than a week before Lee’s first appearance at the senior U.S. championships. On Aug. 4, 2019, John Lee fell off a ladder while helping a friend prune some tree branches. Paralyzed from the chest down, he uses a wheelchair to this day.
After being persuaded by her father to compete in the meet despite his accident, Lee went out and won gold in the uneven bars and finished second to Simone Biles in the all-around, and her path to the U.S. Olympic team was laid before her. Two years later in Tokyo, with Biles out of the women’s individual all-around gymnastics competition, Lee now is the United States’ top hope for a fifth straight Olympic gold medal in the event, which takes place Thursday.