The women’s gymnastics all-around final, the sport’s signature individual event, gets underway Thursday at the Tokyo Games.

Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast in history, will not be competing; Biles withdrew from the final as she continues to focus on her mental health.

Teammate Jade Carey will compete in the all-around final in place of Biles. Carey will represent the United States alongside Sunisa Lee, a medal favorite who qualified for the final in third.

The all-around competition will be held at 6:50 a.m. Eastern time and can be found on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

