On Friday, following the men’s 200-meter backstroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Ryan Murphy, one of Team USA’s captains, made his concerns public for the first time.
“It is a huge mental drain on me … that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean,” Murphy told reporters in the mixed zone after taking the silver in the 200 back behind Russian Evgeny Rylov. “It frustrates me, but I have to swim the field that’s next to me. I don’t have the bandwidth to train for the Olympics at a very high level and try to lobby the people who are making the decisions that they’re making the wrong decisions.”
Murphy did not identify which fellow competitors or countries he believed to be doping.
The decision to permit around 330 Russian athletes to compete in Tokyo — albeit without the Russian flag present and under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee — was controversial ahead of the Tokyo Games. That decision came following a ruling late last year by the Court for Arbitration of Sport that partially upheld Russia’s appeal of sanctions handed down by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the wake of the latest Russian doping scandal.
“It is what it is,” WADA President Witold Banka said of the CAS ruling on Russia’s appeal and the resulting reduction of sanctions. “In that case, we were the prosecutors and not the judge … I can assure we will monitor the situation very closely. They will need to follow the rules.”
American breaststroker Lilly King, an outspoken voice on anti-doping issues, said little when asked Friday whether she believed the Olympic meet was clean.
“I feel confident in the fact my meet was clean today,” said King, who won silver Friday in the women’s 200 breast, “and that’s all I’ve got to say about that.”