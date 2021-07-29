Biles was an equal-opportunity spectator, cheering for teammate Jade Carey, also competing in the all-around competition, as well as gymnasts from other countries, like France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who took the silver medal.
When Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee delivered a strong performance on the balance beam, Biles’s voice was loud, too, in an arena largely unoccupied because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You have to support all of your competitors so that you go in with a healthy mind and not trying to compete against each other,” Biles said of her decision Wednesday. “Because then pitting people against each other, it just gets a little bit harder. … That’s why we have teammates, because if somebody’s feeling down, you have to step up.”
Her teammates did just that, winning silver in the team competition Sunday.
“Well, personally, I knew they would be okay without me. Just watching them train, they’re a couple of the strongest competitors I know. Their heads are always on straight, and they have a lot of dedication and courage. So I knew they were going to be just fine,” she said. “So I wasn’t worried. I know they were a little bit worried going in, and emotions were all over the place. But I think they just needed reassurance that they were going to be okay. And look, they were. They did it without me, and they’re Olympic silver medalists.”
The display of sportsmanship might have been foretold by Biles’s own tweet hours before the competition. After pulling out of the team and all-around events to focus on her mental health, she became a lightning rod for criticism as well as support and she focused on the latter responses.
“The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she tweeted and retweeted ESPN’s images of her paying love and support forward.
The support from Biles was notable because, as The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins writes, support was often lacking for a 24-year-old regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. “To this day,” Jenkins writes, “American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.”
She might have retired after her breakout performance in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but she came back, partly to try to ensure some accountability. “If there weren’t a remaining survivor in the sport, they would’ve just brushed it to the side,” Biles had told NBC.
She was beginning to pass the torch to others even as she returned to Olympic competition, but her voice came through loud and strong, with a new weight, Thursday.