To perform the aerials that Biles does requires a wholesale commitment of mind and body. When you are suspended 10 feet in the air, upside down and twisting at the rate of a motorized rotor, “You have to be there 100 percent or 120 percent because, if you’re not the slightest bit, you can get hurt,” she said the other day. “I didn’t want to go out there and do something dumb and get hurt and be negligent. . . . Not worth it. At the end of the day, it’s like, we want to walk out of here. Not be dragged out of here on a stretcher or anything.”