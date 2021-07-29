Into that world came Tatjana Schoenmaker, a 24-year-old South African who is swimming at her first Olympics. The final of the women’s 200-meter breaststroke Friday morning seemed stacked, but Schoenmaker was not just unbeatable but untouchable. She reached the wall ahead of a pair of Americans — Lilly King and Annie Lazor — in 2 minutes 18.95 seconds, establishing the first individual world record of these Games.
“I feel like it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Schoenmaker said. “We were saying before the medals, ‘Did we just swim?’ ”
That swim brought South Africa’s medal haul at this swim meet to two — both by Schoenmaker, both in the breaststroke events. By comparison, the American juggernaut just chugged forward — with the Australians still putting the pressure on.
The United States brought home not only silver and bronze for King and Lazor — the seventh event in which the American team boasted two medals — but a silver from Ryan Murphy in the men’s 200 backstroke, an event won by Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, in which Murphy later wondered whether the field was drug-free.
The Aussies countered the Americans with gold and bronze from Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell, respectively, in the women’s 100 freestyle — an event in which McKeon posted a new Olympic record of 51.96 seconds.
McKeon’s gold was the sixth for the Aussies at these Games, part of the vindication from the past two Olympics. In those two Games combined, Australia — as proud a swimming nation as you will find — combined for four swimming golds. McKeon’s was the sixth in Tokyo — a number that matches the United States, with more threats to come.
Friday brought no American gold — which brings the odd dynamic of this swimming team, with threats all over the map, defending its performance. The United States has nine silvers and nine bronzes — a total of 24 medals, 10 more than anyone else. Isn’t that worth celebrating?
“The fact that we don’t celebrate silver and bronze,” King said, “is bull----.”
So there. By comparison, Schoenmaker is on a swimming island. King and Lazor fit in among a seemingly bottomless pit of American talent. American women have accounted for 16 medals — more than any country has produced in total, for both genders. To produce that haul, between relay prelims and finals, they had used 21 swimmers. That’s unparalleled depth.
Schoenmaker, though, must serve as a torchbearer for female swimming back in South Africa. Five years ago, zero South African women qualified for the Rio de Janeiro Games. Now, Schoenmaker has a world record and the gold in the 200 breast, a silver in the 100 breast — and teammates with which to celebrate.
“Obviously in Rio, we had no girls on the team, and this time we have eight girls and seven guys,” Schoenmaker said. “So we are challenging them, and it might be an all-girls team next. … This is why it is amazing to share this experience with the other girls, and hopefully we inspire the next girls to really push through and have the patience.”
That’s exactly what Schoenmaker needed in the 200: patience. King — the gold medalist from Rio in the 100, the bronze medalist behind teammate Lydia Jacoby and Schoenmaker here — is a fierce and savvy competitor. No American qualified for the final of the women’s 200 breast in Rio, yet here was King, leading the way after one length of the pool, then again at the midway point of the race.
“She definitely pushed me,” Schoenmaker said.
So the pursuit was on. The world record in the event had stood since 2013, when Denmark’s Rikke Pedersen swam 2:19.11 at the world championships. Given the progression throughout the sport — through technology and training — that’s a lifetime for a world mark to stand.
Over the final 50 meters, Schoenmaker tracked it down. By the time she touched the final wall, she had surpassed King. “We actually kind of glanced at each other through water,” King said, but that was about the last she saw of Schoenmaker.
Still, a world record — at a meet that hadn’t seen one?
“There’s a lot of factors that go into setting a world record at the Olympics,” said King, who set the world record in the 100 breast at the 2017 world championships. “There are just a lot of outside things. You’re not sure of the food you’re eating. You’re walking a lot more than you normally would. The pressure’s a lot higher than it normally is. And on top of that, we’re swimming in the morning here.”
Schoenmaker overcame them all, and by the finish, it was a rout. She turned and saw the scoreboard, which showed those magical, unbelievable numbers next to her name — the “1” that represented the gold but also the 2:18.95 that signaled the world record, nearly a full second ahead of King.
“It doesn’t feel real to break 2:19,” Schoenmaker said.
“It’s just an incredible swim, right?” Lazor said. “That world record’s been standing for a little bit too long.”
With that, Schoenmaker lost it. Even as her competitors swarmed her with wet, congratulatory hugs in the pool, she sobbed into her hand, pure disbelief. Just more than 20 minutes later, when she arrived on the pool deck for the medal ceremony, those sobs hadn’t stopped. The swimming at the Tokyo Olympics will be remembered as competitive and enthralling but not necessarily fast. But on that medal stand, the young South African had a collection no one else could claim — the gold, her own anthem and a world record.