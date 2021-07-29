With that, Schoenmaker lost it. Even as her competitors swarmed her with wet, congratulatory hugs in the pool, she sobbed into her hand, pure disbelief. Just more than 20 minutes later, when she arrived on the pool deck for the medal ceremony, those sobs hadn’t stopped. The swimming at the Tokyo Olympics will be remembered as competitive and enthralling but not necessarily fast. But on that medal stand, the young South African had a collection no one else could claim — the gold, her own anthem and a world record.