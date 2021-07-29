Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics has arrived, and Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor are set to be in the pool for the women’s 200-meter breaststroke final. King and Lazor are friends and teammates; when Lazor’s father died this year, King drove five hours from Bloomington, Ind., to attend the visitation. American swimmer Michael Andrew will also chase a medal in the men’s 200-meter individual medley. The U.S. women’s basketball team is scheduled to face Japan, and the U.S. women’s soccer team meets the Netherlands in a quarterfinal. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo