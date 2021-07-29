Here’s a look at the basics about wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Frequently Asked Questions
- When is the Olympic wrestling competition?
- Where is the Olympic wrestling competition?
- What is the format of an Olympic wrestling match?
- What is the difference between Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling?
- What is the Olympic wrestling format?
- Who are the U.S. medal favorites in wrestling?
When is the Olympic wrestling competition?
Olympic wrestling begins July 31 and runs through Aug. 7. Here is the medal-match schedule; each daily session begins at 5:15 a.m. Eastern:
Aug. 2: Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg, women’s freestyle 76 kg
Aug. 3: Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg, women’s freestyle 68 kg
Aug. 4: Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg, women’s freestyle 62 kg
Aug. 5: Men’s freestyle 57 kg, men’s freestyle 86 kg, women’s freestyle 57 kg
Aug. 6: Men’s freestyle 74 kg, men’s freestyle 125 kg, women’s freestyle 53 kg
Aug. 7: Men’s freestyle 65 kg, men’s freestyle 97 kg, women’s freestyle 50 kg
Where is the Olympic wrestling competition?
Olympic wrestling will take place at Makuhari Messe Hall, a convention center located about 25 miles east of Tokyo in Chiba. That is the same venue that is hosting the Olympic fencing competition.
What is the format of an Olympic wrestling match?
There are two wrestling formats at the Olympics: Greco-Roman and freestyle (men compete in both, women only in freestyle). Medals are awarded to wrestlers in six weight classes for both men and women.
Wrestlers attempt to end their matches — consisting of two three-minute rounds — by pinning their opponent’s shoulder blades to the mat for about a second. They also acquire points for performing techniques or moves, and if there is no pin at the end of six minutes, the wrestler with the most cumulative points wins. Wrestlers also can win by technical fall, which is achieved when they take a large lead: 10 points in freestyle and eight points in Greco-Roman.
Points may be deducted from wrestlers if the referee deems them “passive,” or giving less than total effort. Wrestlers are given a verbal warning for their first offense. On the second offense in freestyle wrestling, the passive wrestler is put on a 30-second clock, and if neither wrestler scores a point over those 30 seconds, the opponent of the passive wrestler is awarded a point. Plus, if no points are scored during the first two minutes of a freestyle match, the referee must designate one of the wrestlers as passive and put them on the 30-second clock.
In Greco-Roman, the opponent of a passive wrestler gets to choose whether to continue the match in a standing or par terre (ground) position after the first passive violation, and points are awarded to the passive wrestler’s opponent on every subsequent violation.
Wrestlers also can receive cautions for fleeing the mat, fleeing a hold, refusing to start or for using an illegal or brutal hold. Referees may award points to a cautioned wrestler’s opponent, and wrestlers are disqualified if they receive three cautions (which can be challenged by a wrestler’s coach, as can other decisions by the referee).
What is the difference between Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling?
Greco-Roman wrestlers use only their arms and upper bodies and are not allowed to attack below the waist, whereas freestyle wrestlers may use their legs to execute holds and can attack opponents above and below the waist.
What is the Olympic wrestling format?
During their weigh-in, the wrestlers draw numbers to determine their first-round matchups, with the only stipulation being that any wrestlers who met in the finals of the most recent world championships be placed on opposite sides of the bracket. The competition is based on a 16-person bracket, though sometimes there are more than 16 qualified wrestlers (in which case preliminary matches are needed to get down to 16) or fewer than 16 qualified wrestlers (in which case some wrestlers will get first-round byes).
The two semifinal winners wrestle for the gold medal. Two bronze medals are awarded in Olympic wrestling, with the two semifinal losers squaring off against other wrestlers who were defeated by the finalists in what are known as repechage matches.
Who are the U.S. medal favorites in wrestling?
Kyle Snyder won 97-kg freestyle gold five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the youngest wrestler ever to win world and NCAA championships plus an Olympic gold medal in the same year. He’s back to defend his title.
World championship silver medalist Thomas Gilman (57 kg), two-time world champion Kyle Dake (74 kg), 2018 world champion David Taylor (86 kg) and 2021 NCAA champion Gable Steveson (125 kg) are among the other U.S. men’s favorites.
Helen Maroulis, meanwhile, returns after becoming the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal in 53 kg five years ago. This year, she’ll be wrestling at 57 kg.
Who are the international favorites in wrestling?
Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Olympic Committee is likely to be Snyder’s biggest challenger. He won Rio gold at 86 kg before moving up a weight class, and the two have split their two meetings over the past three years.
Zaurbek Sidakov of the ROC should be Dake’s biggest challenger at 74 kg, while Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati, another defending gold medalist, looks like Taylor’s biggest challenger at 86 kg.