Points may be deducted from wrestlers if the referee deems them “passive,” or giving less than total effort. Wrestlers are given a verbal warning for their first offense. On the second offense in freestyle wrestling, the passive wrestler is put on a 30-second clock, and if neither wrestler scores a point over those 30 seconds, the opponent of the passive wrestler is awarded a point. Plus, if no points are scored during the first two minutes of a freestyle match, the referee must designate one of the wrestlers as passive and put them on the 30-second clock.