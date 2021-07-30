Benjamin, 24, is just as spectacular as Mu, but his path to a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles will be both tougher and more thrilling. His showdown with Norway’s Karsten Warholm is one of the stories of the Olympics. Days after Benjamin missed breaking Kevin Young’s world record by five-hundredths of a second at the U.S. trials, Warholm reset it to 46.70 seconds. World records at the Olympics are often fantasies. For Warholm and Benjamin, it will be the barrier of entry for a gold medal.