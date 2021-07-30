Their performances, and what they promise to deliver in coming days, was offset by the another defining factor of the U.S. team: those who are not here. On Thursday afternoon, American pole vault record holder Sam Kendricks tested positive for coronavirus, knocking the medal contender out of the Games. Friday afternoon, the fastest women in the world ran qualifying heats, except for the one not back in America. U.S. star Sha’Carri Richardson remained home, banished because of a positive marijuana test, her absence hovering over the women’s 100 meters qualifying heats.
The first day of track and field included some of the best athletes on the planet, a class Mu is rapidly joining. A 19-year-old of South Sudanese heritage from New Jersey, Mu spent her teens breaking every record in her, destroyed NCAA competition for one year at Texas A&M and, one week after turning pro, did the same in the 800 meters final at the U.S. Olympic trials.
Mu owns the fastest time in the world this year, and after she breezed to a victory in her heat at 2 minutes, 1.1 seconds, she acknowledged the obvious: Both a gold medal and teammate Ajee Wilson’s American record are on the table for her in Tokyo.
“Of course there’s pressure,” Mu said.
So maybe, just maybe, we can all start pronouncing her name properly? It sounds like Ah-thing Mo. As Mu took her starting place in Lane 2 and the camera focused on her, the Olympic Stadium announcer bellowed, “You-thing Ma!” Mu smirked and titled her head.
“Oh my, God, I’m sure everyone saw my face,” Mu said. “I don’t even know what he said,” Mu said. “I don’t even know. But it was terrible. Like, where do you even get that from?”
It was not a new indignity for Mu. “Since the day I started running,” she said. Despite the vivid chance she has to end the Games with perhaps two gold medals around her neck, she does not expect everyone to get her name correct.
“No,” Mu said. “They should. But no.”
“There’s always going to be someone who’s going to mess it up,” Mu added. “That right there, though? That was terrible. That was like, I don’t know how you can butcher my name so bad.”
Mu ran a race that showed why everyone will at least have to know who she is. She made the most arduous race in track seem easy. She easily set the pace on the first lap. Ethiopian Habitam Alemu took the lead briefly on backstretch. Mu decided she would prefer to win, and so she passed her without breaking strike and crossed the line first.
Mu endured a long college season before the trials and training for the Games, but she said she feels “amazing.” She may need the stamina. Mu helped set an NCAA record in the 4x400 for Texas A&M in June. She was asked Friday if she had discussed running for the heavily favored U.S. 4x400 relay team.
“Not officially,” Mu said, breaking into a huge grin that suggested maybe there had been unofficial discussion. “But that’s not until next week so, just waiting on it.”
Benjamin, 24, is just as spectacular as Mu, but his path to a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles will be both tougher and more thrilling. His showdown with Norway’s Karsten Warholm is one of the stories of the Olympics. Days after Benjamin missed breaking Kevin Young’s world record by five-hundredths of a second at the U.S. trials, Warholm reset it to 46.70 seconds. World records at the Olympics are often fantasies. For Warholm and Benjamin, it will be the barrier of entry for a gold medal.
They will circle each other until Tuesday night’s final, when they will race for the first time since 2019. Their opening salvos came Friday morning, with Warholm winning his heat in 48.7 seconds and Benjamin taking his in 48.61.
The women’s 100 meters, with stars such as Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaican Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce, remains one of the main attractions at Olympic Stadium. For Americans especially, it is defined by absence. Richardson would have graced the Olympics for the first time, with her effervescent swagger and a hair color chosen precisely for the moment. Richardson remained home, left off the team after a positive test for marijuana at the invalidated her results at the U.S. Olympic trials.
The first morning also included the tiny moments that redeem the Olympics, even a Games as fraught as these. American steeplechase runner Benard Keter entered his semifinal hopeful of qualifying for Monday’s final, which would require him placing in the top three of his heat or running one of the six fastest times outside of those finishers.
“My goal was just like everybody else,” Keter said. “But I kind of went crazy. I got a personal best.”
Keter finished in 8:17.3, fifth in the second of three heats. He had seen Ethiopia’s Lemach Girma and Japan’s Ryuji Miura set a blistering pace in the first race, finishing in less than 8:10. Keter, 29, was at his first Olympics, and he didn’t know whether they would end before noon on his day of competition. After his race, he had the sixth-fastest time of a nonautomatic qualifier.
At the finishing line, as he looked around, he saw runners splayed and writhing on the ground. As he wondered whether he would race again at the Olympics and recovered from the strain of his personal best, Keter ambled over to then. He hoisted Sebastian Maritos of Spain, Yemane Haileselassie of Ethiopia and Zak Seddon of Britain.
“I’m trying to be a sportsman,” Keter said. “We are leaders first. Before we take of ourselves, we have to take of others. Helping someone, you only need a little strength. You have to use it to help someone.”
Underneath the stands, Keter leaned on a guardrail and watched the final heat. He saw Hilary Bor, his training partner, fall from third place to sixth in the final 30 meters. Keter, who went to high school in Kenya, is a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. He feels a kinship to Kendricks, who is a first lieutenant in the Army Reserve.
“I’m sorry for Sam Kendricks,” Keter said. “Being a member of the U.S. Army team, him and I, we were the two athletes from the U.S. team to represent the Army. So I thought I was going to step up and be a leader. I’m praying so hard I get through to the finals, so I can send Team Army and Team USA to the finals.”
Watching the monitor, Keter saw the time of the winner pop-up: 8:19. Someone walked over to him and suggested he had made the final.
“I did,” he said. And he smiled.