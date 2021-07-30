The wrinkle: Jacoby was the only woman on the breaststroke leg — a leg that included the unparalleled Adam Peaty of Great Britain — and when her goggles ended up closer to her mouth than her eyes, she was doomed. Murphy handed Jacoby the lead, and she hung on to sixth. By Huske’s leg, the United States was last, a victim of the mix of male and females. Dressel covered the two lengths of the pool in 46.99 seconds — faster than the 47.02 he swam to win gold in the 100 free. But relay legs should be faster because the start can be anticipated, and he could catch only three swimmers. Great Britain, China and Australia took the medals.