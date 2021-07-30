Dressel’s spectacular meet continued Saturday during his most hectic session of the Tokyo Games. He won an emphatic third gold in the 100-meter butterfly, an event in which he topped his own world record. He got back in the pool to qualify for the finals of the 50 freestyle, in which he could win another gold.
And then he anchored a new event, the mixed medley relay — three swims in one session, a logistical nightmare attempted by no one else here. That last swim — in which he was the only male freestyler entering the pool against seven women — couldn’t bring another medal. The event is fun, but the United States finished fifth — the victim of Lydia Jacoby’s goggles ending up around her chin and an eight-second deficit before the final 100 meters that Dressel couldn’t make up.
Still, the signature of Dressel’s meet, even as there’s more to write, has to be the 100 fly, the first event of Saturday’s session. Though Tokyo Aquatics Centre has no fans, American swimmers — so many of them done with their competition — packed a section of the stands to cheer on their teammates, banging together thundersticks and rhythmically chanting, “Cae-leb Dres-sel! Cae-leb Dres-sel!” as the field took to the starting blocks.
Whether he needs that kind of external juice at this point is hard to say. Dressel, on his own, is meeting the moment — a pre-Olympic favorite who is scoffing at that pressure and delivering golds. In the 100 fly, he had a stud in Hungary’s Kristof Milak one lane over. Dressel is impervious to the competition.
He delivered dominance. Dressel led Milak by 65 hundredths of a second at the 50-meter mark — massive separation in a 100-meter race. Milak was faster coming home but not by nearly enough. Dressel touched in 49.45 — five-hundredths under the world mark he set at the 2019 worlds, 23 hundredths ahead of Milak.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
His celebration: a soft smile, a clasp of hands with Milak, a flex of his left biceps toward the U.S. team — and more swimming. Phelps, the greatest Olympic swimmer of all time, famously earned a record eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games. He did it at distances ranging from 100 to 400 meters, in strokes ranging from free to butterfly to back and breast when you account for the individual medleys. The program is inconceivable, and when Phelps returned to the London Games four years later, he didn’t attempt to repeat it, dropping the 400 IM.
Cast against that, Dressel’s program here is more modest — nothing over 100 meters, only freestyle and fly. But don’t cast it against Phelps. Cast it against the best that he can do — and he’s doing it. What awaits Sunday — in the final session in the pool here — is a chance at five medals, the last two in the 50 free and as one leg of the medley relay.
Saturday morning also featured a rarity: an event in which the Americans were shut out of the medals. Both Phoebe Bacon, the 18-year-old from Bethesda, and Rhyan Elizabeth White beat Regan Smith, the world record holder in the women’s 200-meter backstroke, at the U.S. trials. Both were contenders for medals here. And both are excellent closers over the final 50 meters.
But the field was extraordinarily talented — and deep. Australian Kaylee McKeown, who won gold in the 100 back here, tracked down Canada’s Kylie Masse over that final length of the pool. McKeown touched in 2:04.68 — more than a second off Smith’s world record but enough to beat Masse and fellow Australian Elizabeth Seebohm. White missed a bronze by 22 hundredths of a second, Bacon by 23 — and McKeown’s gold was the Aussies’ seventh here, just one behind the Americans going into the final session.
In the women’s 50 free, the semifinals pushed one American, Abbey Weitzel, through to Sunday’s final. But Simone Manuel, who won gold in the 100 free in 2016, finished seventh in her heat, ending her meet.
Those were singular swims in which the competitors could focus on one task. Dressel, by comparison, was a juggler — something like Katie Ledecky, who finished her meet Saturday by winning the 800 free, her fourth medal and second gold here. But even Ledecky never faced a session such as Dressel’s Saturday morning. The 100 fly was followed 46 minutes later by the semifinal of the 50 freestyle. Dressel qualified first for Sunday morning’s final in 21.42 seconds, and he’s a strong contender to win a fourth gold in that event.
From that one-lap sprint, Dressel walked across the deck to the adjacent pool that hosts the diving competition to casually swim some backstroke laps. The physiology of this sport requires swimmers to “warm down” after competitions, and they do that not by sitting idly but by swimming more. There is a separate pool, under the stands and out of view, for that purpose. But with his next swim just 27 minutes away, Dressel didn’t have time for the walk in the interim.
The rules for the new mixed-medley relay: Each country fields a team of two men and two women, and each stroke is represented: back to breast to fly to free. But the genders could race in whatever order coaches saw fit. The U.S. team: Ryan Murphy, a four-time medalist in individual backstroke events; to Jacoby, the gold medalist here in the 100 breast; to Torri Huske, the Arlington native who missed out on a medal in the 100 butterfly by one hundredth of a second; to Dressel.
The wrinkle: Jacoby was the only woman on the breaststroke leg — a leg that included the unparalleled Adam Peaty of Great Britain — and when her goggles ended up closer to her mouth than her eyes, she was doomed. Murphy handed Jacoby the lead, and she hung on to sixth. By Huske’s leg, the United States was last, a victim of the mix of male and females. Dressel covered the two lengths of the pool in 46.99 seconds — faster than the 47.02 he swam to win gold in the 100 free. But relay legs should be faster because the start can be anticipated, and he could catch only three swimmers. Great Britain, China and Australia took the medals.
So for Dressel, there remain two more swims — a chance at two more medals. He is not here to be Phelps. What he’s here to be is the best version of himself. That’s working out just fine.