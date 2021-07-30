It looked to be a horrific fall, even for a sport where crashes are frequent and violent.
Later Friday, Dr. Jon Finnoff, the USA BMX chief medical officer, issued the following statement: “We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation. He will remain in the hospital under observation. Additional updates about his condition will be shared as they become available.
Ultimately, the seemingly encouraging news about Fields’s condition was the only brightness on a day that was otherwise grim for the U.S., who had hoped to win at least two medals but instead saw its two most prominent riders crash out in semifinal heats. Not long after Fields went down, women’s favorite Alise Willoughby, the 2016 silver medalist, crashed for the second time in three heats.
“Sports is not very fair,” Willoughby said, sitting on her bike not far from where medics had placed Fields in an ambulance. “It’s harsh. Sports is sometimes harsh, and I put everything I had out there. I’m 150-percent proud of the effort put forth into this. I know in my heart where I was truly, and I’m just disappointed I didn’t really get to show what I was capable of today.”
She looked forlornly at the ground. Her life since the silver in Rio has not been easy. Just weeks after those Olympics her then fiance and now husband Sam Willoughby, a BMX medalist himself, crashed in a training run near their California home and was paralyzed. After months of recovery and rehabilitation, Sam Willoughby had become her coach.
He had trained her for this day, obsessively assessing every possibility, every detail, all of it designed to give her the best chance to win in Tokyo. When she didn’t, the defeat stung. Alise Willoughby fought back tears as she spoke, stunned that her pursuit of a second medal had ended before the final.
Ultimately the Netherlands’ Niek Kimmann and Britain’s Bethany Shriever won the golds. The closest American came to a medal was Felicia Stansil, who finished fourth in the women’s final.
Still, the two American crashes dominated the day. Afterward, Sam Willoughby, watching from his wheelchair on a platform in the stands, said with bewilderment that Alise had not crashed in more than three years. But he also had sensed something a little off in her performance over Thursday’s qualifying and Friday’s finals. Even as she won her three heats Thursday, she was a bit slow.
Both her crashes Friday were flukes, he said. Such things happen often in racing, but it was bitter nonetheless. Sam noted that even after Alise’s first crash Friday she had run decently in her second heat and was about to take the lead in the third — putting her in the final — when she clipped handlebars with Australia’s Saya Sakakibara, sending her tumbling to the track.
“I think fluke things happen and we all train and prepare to not have those things happen, and it’s unfortunate when they do, but you can’t ride with any hesitation out there,” Alise Willoughby said. “Things will go wrong, and [I] obviously been faced with things along the path. But you can trip and fall walking down the street, so it’s a calculated risk and it’s unfortunate when it goes wrong.”
She was responding to a question about Fields’s injury, but she also was talking about her husband’s crash and her own wrecks as well. In BMX racing, everyone falls at one time or another. There are too many riders going too fast on a tiny strand of track with jumps and big turns. The hope is that when those falls happen they aren’t at the Olympics and they aren’t serious enough for the medics to run out with a stretcher.
As medical workers transferred Fields from the stretcher to an ambulance gurney, the women about to ride in their third heat walked down a path just a few feet away. The Olympic volunteers stationed in the area clapped, something they do for athletes in all venues. Even Alise Willoughby walked past without a notice of the open door in the back of the white ambulance, license plate 98 04, as Fields’s stretcher was pushed inside.
The women’s riders were stationed in a room away from the track while waiting for their heat and had no idea what was happening with the men. But none of what was happening seemed like a surprise to her. This is BMX racing, after all. Crashes happen and ambulances and it’s best not to consider the possibilities.
Said Kye Whyte, the men’s silver medalist: “If you have fear in the back of your head that you are going to crash, you better get out of the gate.”