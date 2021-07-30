“The status and the platform she has now allows her to do that in a way that other people aren’t allowed to do or don’t have the capacity to do,” Randall said. “She sees this platform as an opportunity to speak out about these injustices. Quite frankly, she can do it because she has been successful in White spaces. So she can’t be dismissed. People can’t say she’s just another Black person complaining about the ways in which they’ve been treated unfairly. She has done very well in that space, and she is still saying, ‘This space is not okay.’ ”