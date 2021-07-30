“My goal was just like everybody else,” Keter said. “But I kind of went crazy. I got a personal best.”
Keter finished in 8 minutes 17.3 seconds, more than a second faster than his previous low. It landed him fifth in the heat, and he started doing the math.
Keter had watched Ethiopia’s Lemach Girma and Japan’s Ryuji Miura set a blistering pace in the first race, finishing in less than 8:10. After his race, he had the sixth-fastest time of a nonautomatic qualifier. In the third race, he needed every finisher outside the top three to finish slower than 8:17.3.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
At the finish line, Keter gulped air in the Tokyo humidity. For a few moments, he sat on the ground. He was 29 and at his first Olympics, and he didn’t know whether they would end before noon on his first day of competition. But he stopped thinking about that when he glanced at the track around him.
“Helping someone, you only need a little strength,” Keter said. “You have to use it to help someone.”
Keter saw bodies splayed and writhing on the ground. As he wondered whether he would race again at the Olympics and recovered from the strain of his personal best, Keter ambled over to them. He peeled Sebastian Maritos of Spain off the ground. He tapped Yemane Haileselassie of Ethiopia on the back and held out his hand. He hoisted up Zak Seddon of Britain.
“I’m trying to be a sportsman,” Keter said. “We are leaders first. Before we take of ourselves, we have to take care of others.”
His sportsmanship did not derive from a dearth of competitiveness. Keter badly wanted to make the final. His older brother, Tareq Mubarak Taher, had finished 11th in the steeplechase at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and he could join him as an Olympic finalist.
Keter, who went to high school in Kenya, is a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. He believes in service, and he wanted to represent the Army. Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, who is a first lieutenant in the Army Reserve, tested positive for coronavirus and had to miss the Games, leaving Keter as the lone representative from the military.
“I’m sorry for Sam Kendricks,” Keter said. “Being a member of the U.S. Army team, him and I, we were the two athletes from the U.S. team to represent the Army. So I thought I was going to step up and be a leader. I’m praying so hard I get through to the finals, so I can send Team Army and Team USA to the finals.”
After he walked through the mixed zone for interviews, Keter leaned on a guardrail and watched the final heat on a monitor. He saw Hilary Bor, the U.S. champion and his training partner, fall from third place to sixth in the final 30 meters.
Glued the monitor, Keter waited and hoped a slow pace would grant him passage to Monday night. He needed fewer than four runners to finish better than his new personal best, 8:17.3. Keter saw the time of the winner pop-up: 8:19.
Someone walked over to him and suggested he had secured the last spot in the final.
“I did,” he said. And he smiled.