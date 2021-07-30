What showed up initially on Ledecky’s face, after clinching her fourth medal overall and second gold of the Games, was pain. This one hurt, in a way it didn’t in 2012, when she won the 800 free in London as a 15-year-old, or in 2016, when she won in Rio de Janeiro at age 19. This time, she was 24, holding off a pack of young and hungry swimmers, and she had to go until it hurt, and then go some more.