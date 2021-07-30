Katie Ledecky arrived in Tokyo with six previous Olympic medals and a monster six days ahead of her. Between July 25 and 31, she raced four freestyle qualifying heats, a semifinal and five finals for a total of almost four miles.
By the time she clocked out on Saturday, she had added four medals to her collection.
July 25 - Sunday
400m heat
She raced a total of 400 meters
Ledecky’s first heat came after her roommates — Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Natalie Hinds and Hali Flickinger — had already won bronze medals. “I was really pumped up, really fired up,” she said. And it showed. She didn’t just win her heat, she was more than a second faster than everyone else who qualified for the next day’s final.
3:50
4:00
4:10
4:20
1.
Ledecky
4:00.45
2.
Li
4:01.57
3.
McIntosh
4:02.72
4.
Gose
4:03.21
5.
Kirpichnikova
4:08.01
6.
Egorova
4:08.24
7.
Bocekler
4:08.27
8.
Namba
4:13.49
WR
3:56.46
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
3:50
4:00
4:10
4:20
1.
Ledecky
4:00.45
2.
Li
4:01.57
3.
McIntosh
4:02.72
4.
Gose
4:03.21
5.
Kirpichnikova
4:08.01
6.
Egorova
4:08.24
7.
Bocekler
4:08.27
8.
Namba
4:13.49
WR
3:56.46
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
3:50
4:00
4:10
4:20
1.
Ledecky
4:00.45
2.
Li
4:01.57
3.
McIntosh
4:02.72
4.
Gose
4:03.21
5.
Kirpichnikova
4:08.01
6.
Egorova
4:08.24
7.
Bocekler
4:08.27
8.
Namba
4:13.49
WR
3:56.46
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
July 26 - Monday
400m final – 200m heat – 1,500m heat
She raced a total of 2,100 meters
In her first Tokyo final and on her busiest day, Ledecky swam her best 400 freestyle time since she set the world record four years ago in Rio de Janeiro. But it wasn’t quite good enough for gold. She finished behind 20-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus, who had recently begun to rack up faster times. Ledecky took an early lead and at one point led by a body length, but Titmus caught her at around 300 meters and held off Ledecky’s furious final push, becoming the first woman to beat Ledecky in an individual Olympic final.
3:50
4:00
4:10
4:20
1.
Titmus
3:56.69
Ledecky
2.
3:57.36
3.
Li
4:01.08
McIntosh
4.
4:02.42
5.
Tang
4:04.10
6.
Gose
4:04.98
7.
Madden
4:06.81
Fairweather
8.
4:08.01
WR
3:56.46
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
3:50
4:00
4:10
4:20
1.
Titmus
3:56.69
Ledecky
2.
3:57.36
3.
Li
4:01.08
4.
McIntosh
4:02.42
5.
Tang
4:04.10
6.
Gose
4:04.98
7.
Madden
4:06.81
8.
Fairweather
4:08.01
WR
3:56.46
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
3:50
4:00
4:10
4:20
1.
Titmus
3:56.69
Ledecky
2.
3:57.36
Li
3.
4:01.08
4.
McIntosh
4:02.42
5.
Tang
4:04.10
6.
Gose
4:04.98
7.
Madden
4:06.81
8.
Fairweather
4:08.01
WR
3:56.46
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
July 27 - Tuesday
200m semifinal
She raced a total of 200 meters
Titmus won one semifinal; Ledecky won the other. But Ledecky’s time was about a second-and-a-half slower than Titmus’ 1:54.82, good for third-best in the field for the final.
1:40
1:50
2:00
2:10
1.
Ledecky
1:55.34
Seemanova
2.
1:56.14
3.
Pellegrini
1:56.44
4.
Wilson
1:56.58
5.
McIntosh
1:56.82
6.
Gose
1:57.07
7.
Anderson
1:57.10
8.
Bruhn
1:57.62
WR
1:52.98
F. Pellegrini
2009
1:40
1:50
2:00
2:10
1.
Ledecky
1:55.34
Seemanova
2.
1:56.14
3.
Pellegrini
1:56.44
4.
Wilson
1:56.58
5.
McIntosh
1:56.82
6.
Gose
1:57.07
7.
Anderson
1:57.10
8.
Bruhn
1:57.62
WR
1:52.98
F. Pellegrini
2009
1:40
1:50
2:00
2:10
1.
Ledecky
1:55.34
Seemanova
2.
1:56.14
Pellegrini
3.
1:56.44
4.
Wilson
1:56.58
McIntosh
5.
1:56.82
6.
Gose
1:57.07
7.
Anderson
1:57.10
8.
Bruhn
1:57.62
WR
1:52.98
F. Pellegrini
2009
July 28 - Wednesday
200m final – 1,500m final
She raced a total of 1,700 meters
200
Ledecky wasn’t the favorite — that was Titmus — but she was expected to add to her medal stash and make her rival work hard for the gold. Instead, she had an uncharacteristically off race. She was in fifth place halfway through and never mustered a finishing kick. It was the first time she had ever placed out of the medals in an international final, and she would have 70 minutes to work through her feelings about that before racing again.
1:40
1:50
2:00
2:20
1.
Titmus
1:53.50
2.
Haughey
1:53.92
3.
Oleksiak
1:54.70
4.
Yang
1:55.01
5.
Ledecky
1:55.21
6.
Seemanova
1:55.45
7.
Pellegrini
1:55.91
8.
Wilson
1:56.39
WR
1:52.98
F. Pellegrini
2009
1:40
1:50
2:00
2:20
1.
Titmus
1:53.50
Haughey
2.
1:53.92
3.
Oleksiak
1:54.70
4.
Yang
1:55.01
5.
Ledecky
1:55.21
6.
Seemanova
1:55.45
7.
Pellegrini
1:55.91
8.
Wilson
1:56.39
WR
1:52.98
F. Pellegrini
2009
1:40
1:50
2:00
2:20
1.
Titmus
1:53.50
2.
Haughey
1:53.92
3.
Oleksiak
1:54.70
4.
Yang
1:55.01
5.
Ledecky
1:55.21
6.
Seemanova
1:55.45
7.
Pellegrini
1:55.91
8.
Wilson
1:56.39
WR
1:52.98
F. Pellegrini
2009
1,500
If there was a “guaranteed” medal for Ledecky, this was it. She entered the Games with the top 11 times in history in the 1,500, which was being contested in the Olympics for the first time. Despite — or maybe because of — her disappointing finish in the previous race, she took the lead in the first meters and never gave it up. With 13 lengths to go, she led by 15 meters. With four laps to go, teammate Erica Sullivan began to close the gap, but Sullivan still finished 4 seconds back. Ledecky beat three finalists, some of the best swimmers in the world, by more than 23 seconds.
15.10
15:35
16:00
16:25
1.
Ledecky
15:37.34
2.
Sullivan
15:41.41
3.
Kohler
15:42.91
4.
Wang
15:46.37
5.
Quadarella
15:53.97
6.
Melverton
16:00.36
7.
Kirpichnikova
16:00.38
8.
Gough
16:05.81
WR
15:20.48
K. Ledecky
2018
15.10
15:35
16:00
16:25
1.
Ledecky
15:37.34
Sullivan
2.
15:41.41
3.
Kohler
15:42.91
4.
Wang
15:46.37
5.
Quadarella
15:53.97
6.
Melverton
16:00.36
7.
Kirpichnikova
16:00.38
8.
Gough
16:05.81
WR
15:20.48
K. Ledecky
2018
15.10
15:35
16:00
16:25
1.
Ledecky
15:37.34
Sullivan
2.
15:41.41
Kohler
3.
15:42.91
4.
Wang
15:46.37
5.
Quadarella
15:53.97
6.
Melverton
16:00.36
7.
Kirpichnikova
16:00.38
8.
Gough
16:05.81
WR
15:20.48
K. Ledecky
2018
July 29 - Thursday
4x200m final – 800m heat
She raced a total of 1,000 meters
When Ledecky began the anchor leg, Team USA was a second-and-a-half behind Australia and nearly two behind China. But she took off like a speedboat, first cruising past Australia’s Leah Neale, then nearly catching Chinese anchor Li Bingjie. Her leg was by far the fastest of any of the 32 swimmers in the race — and it wasn’t a slow race. All three medal- winning times were below the previous world record.
7:20
7:40
7:60
7:80
China
1.
7:40.33
USA
2.
7:40.73
3.
Australia
7:41.29
4.
Canada
7:43.77
5.
ROC
7:52.15
6.
Germany
7:53.89
7.
Hungary
7:56.62
8.
France
7:58.15
Previous WR
7:41.50
Australia
2019
7:20
7:40
7:60
7:80
1.
China
7:40.33
USA
2.
7:40.73
3.
Australia
7:41.29
4.
Canada
7:43.77
5.
ROC
7:52.15
6.
Germany
7:53.89
7.
Hungary
7:56.62
8.
France
7:58.15
Previous WR
7:41.50
Australia
2019
7:20
7:40
7:60
7:80
1.
China
7:40.33
USA
2.
7:40.73
3.
Australia
7:41.29
4.
Canada
7:43.77
5.
ROC
7:52.15
6.
Germany
7:53.89
7.
Hungary
7:56.62
8.
France
7:58.15
Previous WR
7:41.50
Australia
2019
July 31 - Saturday
800m final
She raced a total of 800 meters
In her last race of the Games, Ledecky was ahead at the first turn with Titmus a half-second behind. By halfway through the race, her lead was 1.2 seconds. But would she fade? She definitely would not. At 600 meters, her lead continued to grow. On the last two legs, she led by a body length and cruised to the finish for her second gold medal — and fourth total — from the Tokyo Olympics.
8:00
8:10
8:20
8:30
8:40
1.
Ledecky
8:12.57
2.
Titmun
8:13.83
3.
Quadarella
8:18.35
4.
Grimes
8:19.38
5.
Wang
8:21.93
6.
Melverton
8:22.25
7.
Kohler
8:24.56
8.
Kirpichnikova
8:26.30
WR
8:04.79
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
8:00
8:10
8:20
8:30
8:40
1.
Ledecky
8:12.57
Titmun
2.
8:13.83
3.
Quadarella
8:18.35
4.
Grimes
8:19.38
5.
Wang
8:21.93
6.
Melverton
8:22.25
7.
Kohler
8:24.56
8.
Kirpichnikova
8:26.30
WR
8:04.79
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016
8:00
8:10
8:20
8:30
8:40
1.
Ledecky
8:12.57
Titmun
2.
8:13.83
Quadarella
3.
8:18.35
4.
Grimes
8:19.38
5.
Wang
8:21.93
6.
Melverton
8:22.25
7.
Kohler
8:24.56
8.
Kirpichnikova
8:26.30
WR
8:04.79
K. Ledecky
Rio 2016