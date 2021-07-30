

Katie Ledecky competes in heat four of the Women's 800m Freestyle on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky arrived in Tokyo with six previous Olympic medals and a monster six days ahead of her. Between July 25 and 31, she raced four freestyle qualifying heats, a semifinal and five finals for a total of almost four miles.

July 25 26 27 28 29 31 6,200m 3.85 miles 400m final 200m final 1,500m final 4x200m final 800m final Tokyo dates July 25 26 27 28 29 31 6,200m 3.85 miles 400m final 200m final 1,500m final 4x200m final 800m final Tokyo dates July 25 26 27 28 29 31 6,200m 3.85 miles 400m heat 400m final 200m heat 1,500m heat 200m semifinal 200m final 1,500m final 4x200m final 800m heat 800m final Tokyo dates July 25 26 27 28 29 31 6,200m 3.85 miles 400m heat 400m final 200m heat 1,500m heat 200m semifinal 200m final 1,500m final 4x200m final 800m heat 800m final Tokyo dates July 25 26 27 28 29 31 6,200m 3.85 miles 400m heat 400m final 200m heat 1,500m heat 200m semifinal 200m final 1,500m final 4x200m final 800m heat 800m final Tokyo dates

By the time she clocked out on Saturday, she had added four medals to her collection.

July 25 - Sunday

400m heat

She raced a total of 400 meters

Ledecky’s first heat came after her roommates — Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Natalie Hinds and Hali Flickinger — had already won bronze medals. “I was really pumped up, really fired up,” she said. And it showed. She didn’t just win her heat, she was more than a second faster than everyone else who qualified for the next day’s final.

3:50 4:00 4:10 4:20 1. Ledecky 4:00.45 2. Li 4:01.57 3. McIntosh 4:02.72 4. Gose 4:03.21 5. Kirpichnikova 4:08.01 6. Egorova 4:08.24 7. Bocekler 4:08.27 8. Namba 4:13.49 WR 3:56.46 K. Ledecky Rio 2016 3:50 4:00 4:10 4:20 1. Ledecky 4:00.45 2. Li 4:01.57 3. McIntosh 4:02.72 4. Gose 4:03.21 5. Kirpichnikova 4:08.01 6. Egorova 4:08.24 7. Bocekler 4:08.27 8. Namba 4:13.49 WR 3:56.46 K. Ledecky Rio 2016 3:50 4:00 4:10 4:20 1. Ledecky 4:00.45 2. Li 4:01.57 3. McIntosh 4:02.72 4. Gose 4:03.21 5. Kirpichnikova 4:08.01 6. Egorova 4:08.24 7. Bocekler 4:08.27 8. Namba 4:13.49 WR 3:56.46 K. Ledecky Rio 2016

July 26 - Monday

400m final – 200m heat – 1,500m heat

She raced a total of 2,100 meters

In her first Tokyo final and on her busiest day, Ledecky swam her best 400 freestyle time since she set the world record four years ago in Rio de Janeiro. But it wasn’t quite good enough for gold. She finished behind 20-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus, who had recently begun to rack up faster times. Ledecky took an early lead and at one point led by a body length, but Titmus caught her at around 300 meters and held off Ledecky’s furious final push, becoming the first woman to beat Ledecky in an individual Olympic final.

3:50 4:00 4:10 4:20 1. Titmus 3:56.69 Ledecky 2. 3:57.36 3. Li 4:01.08 McIntosh 4. 4:02.42 5. Tang 4:04.10 6. Gose 4:04.98 7. Madden 4:06.81 Fairweather 8. 4:08.01 WR 3:56.46 K. Ledecky Rio 2016 3:50 4:00 4:10 4:20 1. Titmus 3:56.69 Ledecky 2. 3:57.36 3. Li 4:01.08 4. McIntosh 4:02.42 5. Tang 4:04.10 6. Gose 4:04.98 7. Madden 4:06.81 8. Fairweather 4:08.01 WR 3:56.46 K. Ledecky Rio 2016 3:50 4:00 4:10 4:20 1. Titmus 3:56.69 Ledecky 2. 3:57.36 Li 3. 4:01.08 4. McIntosh 4:02.42 5. Tang 4:04.10 6. Gose 4:04.98 7. Madden 4:06.81 8. Fairweather 4:08.01 WR 3:56.46 K. Ledecky Rio 2016



Australia's Ariarne Titmus edges Katie Ledecky in the women's 200-meter freestyle final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (Antonio Bronic/Reuters)

July 27 - Tuesday

200m semifinal

She raced a total of 200 meters

Titmus won one semifinal; Ledecky won the other. But Ledecky’s time was about a second-and-a-half slower than Titmus’ 1:54.82, good for third-best in the field for the final.

1:40 1:50 2:00 2:10 1. Ledecky 1:55.34 Seemanova 2. 1:56.14 3. Pellegrini 1:56.44 4. Wilson 1:56.58 5. McIntosh 1:56.82 6. Gose 1:57.07 7. Anderson 1:57.10 8. Bruhn 1:57.62 WR 1:52.98 F. Pellegrini 2009 1:40 1:50 2:00 2:10 1. Ledecky 1:55.34 Seemanova 2. 1:56.14 3. Pellegrini 1:56.44 4. Wilson 1:56.58 5. McIntosh 1:56.82 6. Gose 1:57.07 7. Anderson 1:57.10 8. Bruhn 1:57.62 WR 1:52.98 F. Pellegrini 2009 1:40 1:50 2:00 2:10 1. Ledecky 1:55.34 Seemanova 2. 1:56.14 Pellegrini 3. 1:56.44 4. Wilson 1:56.58 McIntosh 5. 1:56.82 6. Gose 1:57.07 7. Anderson 1:57.10 8. Bruhn 1:57.62 WR 1:52.98 F. Pellegrini 2009

July 28 - Wednesday

200m final – 1,500m final

She raced a total of 1,700 meters

200

Ledecky wasn’t the favorite — that was Titmus — but she was expected to add to her medal stash and make her rival work hard for the gold. Instead, she had an uncharacteristically off race. She was in fifth place halfway through and never mustered a finishing kick. It was the first time she had ever placed out of the medals in an international final, and she would have 70 minutes to work through her feelings about that before racing again.

1:40 1:50 2:00 2:20 1. Titmus 1:53.50 2. Haughey 1:53.92 3. Oleksiak 1:54.70 4. Yang 1:55.01 5. Ledecky 1:55.21 6. Seemanova 1:55.45 7. Pellegrini 1:55.91 8. Wilson 1:56.39 WR 1:52.98 F. Pellegrini 2009 1:40 1:50 2:00 2:20 1. Titmus 1:53.50 Haughey 2. 1:53.92 3. Oleksiak 1:54.70 4. Yang 1:55.01 5. Ledecky 1:55.21 6. Seemanova 1:55.45 7. Pellegrini 1:55.91 8. Wilson 1:56.39 WR 1:52.98 F. Pellegrini 2009 1:40 1:50 2:00 2:20 1. Titmus 1:53.50 2. Haughey 1:53.92 3. Oleksiak 1:54.70 4. Yang 1:55.01 5. Ledecky 1:55.21 6. Seemanova 1:55.45 7. Pellegrini 1:55.91 8. Wilson 1:56.39 WR 1:52.98 F. Pellegrini 2009

1,500

If there was a “guaranteed” medal for Ledecky, this was it. She entered the Games with the top 11 times in history in the 1,500, which was being contested in the Olympics for the first time. Despite — or maybe because of — her disappointing finish in the previous race, she took the lead in the first meters and never gave it up. With 13 lengths to go, she led by 15 meters. With four laps to go, teammate Erica Sullivan began to close the gap, but Sullivan still finished 4 seconds back. Ledecky beat three finalists, some of the best swimmers in the world, by more than 23 seconds.

15.10 15:35 16:00 16:25 1. Ledecky 15:37.34 2. Sullivan 15:41.41 3. Kohler 15:42.91 4. Wang 15:46.37 5. Quadarella 15:53.97 6. Melverton 16:00.36 7. Kirpichnikova 16:00.38 8. Gough 16:05.81 WR 15:20.48 K. Ledecky 2018 15.10 15:35 16:00 16:25 1. Ledecky 15:37.34 Sullivan 2. 15:41.41 3. Kohler 15:42.91 4. Wang 15:46.37 5. Quadarella 15:53.97 6. Melverton 16:00.36 7. Kirpichnikova 16:00.38 8. Gough 16:05.81 WR 15:20.48 K. Ledecky 2018 15.10 15:35 16:00 16:25 1. Ledecky 15:37.34 Sullivan 2. 15:41.41 Kohler 3. 15:42.91 4. Wang 15:46.37 5. Quadarella 15:53.97 6. Melverton 16:00.36 7. Kirpichnikova 16:00.38 8. Gough 16:05.81 WR 15:20.48 K. Ledecky 2018



Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

July 29 - Thursday

4x200m final – 800m heat

She raced a total of 1,000 meters

When Ledecky began the anchor leg, Team USA was a second-and-a-half behind Australia and nearly two behind China. But she took off like a speedboat, first cruising past Australia’s Leah Neale, then nearly catching Chinese anchor Li Bingjie. Her leg was by far the fastest of any of the 32 swimmers in the race — and it wasn’t a slow race. All three medal- winning times were below the previous world record.

7:20 7:40 7:60 7:80 China 1. 7:40.33 USA 2. 7:40.73 3. Australia 7:41.29 4. Canada 7:43.77 5. ROC 7:52.15 6. Germany 7:53.89 7. Hungary 7:56.62 8. France 7:58.15 Previous WR 7:41.50 Australia 2019 7:20 7:40 7:60 7:80 1. China 7:40.33 USA 2. 7:40.73 3. Australia 7:41.29 4. Canada 7:43.77 5. ROC 7:52.15 6. Germany 7:53.89 7. Hungary 7:56.62 8. France 7:58.15 Previous WR 7:41.50 Australia 2019 7:20 7:40 7:60 7:80 1. China 7:40.33 USA 2. 7:40.73 3. Australia 7:41.29 4. Canada 7:43.77 5. ROC 7:52.15 6. Germany 7:53.89 7. Hungary 7:56.62 8. France 7:58.15 Previous WR 7:41.50 Australia 2019

July 31 - Saturday

800m final

She raced a total of 800 meters

In her last race of the Games, Ledecky was ahead at the first turn with Titmus a half-second behind. By halfway through the race, her lead was 1.2 seconds. But would she fade? She definitely would not. At 600 meters, her lead continued to grow. On the last two legs, she led by a body length and cruised to the finish for her second gold medal — and fourth total — from the Tokyo Olympics.

8:00 8:10 8:20 8:30 8:40 1. Ledecky 8:12.57 2. Titmun 8:13.83 3. Quadarella 8:18.35 4. Grimes 8:19.38 5. Wang 8:21.93 6. Melverton 8:22.25 7. Kohler 8:24.56 8. Kirpichnikova 8:26.30 WR 8:04.79 K. Ledecky Rio 2016 8:00 8:10 8:20 8:30 8:40 1. Ledecky 8:12.57 Titmun 2. 8:13.83 3. Quadarella 8:18.35 4. Grimes 8:19.38 5. Wang 8:21.93 6. Melverton 8:22.25 7. Kohler 8:24.56 8. Kirpichnikova 8:26.30 WR 8:04.79 K. Ledecky Rio 2016 8:00 8:10 8:20 8:30 8:40 1. Ledecky 8:12.57 Titmun 2. 8:13.83 Quadarella 3. 8:18.35 4. Grimes 8:19.38 5. Wang 8:21.93 6. Melverton 8:22.25 7. Kohler 8:24.56 8. Kirpichnikova 8:26.30 WR 8:04.79 K. Ledecky Rio 2016