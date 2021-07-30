It was the latest soul-crushing disappointment for the swimmer who has been a flash point at these Games for things other than swimming. The only member of the U.S. Olympic swim team who has acknowledged being unvaccinated, he has answered far more questions about that stance than about the fact he was swimming in three individual events in Tokyo, with the added possibility of a medley relay or two, and was poised, if all went well, to come out of the Games with a hefty haul of medals.