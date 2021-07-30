But judo was all Brown saw that morning. Earlier, he had talked to his father, the one who used to tell him stories about Kano and the Kodokan and the mighty Nippon Budokan. Jeff Brown has never been to Tokyo or seen the Budokan. Had fans been allowed at these Olympics, he would have come, finally getting to sit in the same Budokan seats his son was now. Instead, they spoke by phone.