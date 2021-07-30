Brown finished ninth in the 90 kg division at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, stepping off the mat that day determined to make a try for Tokyo. But then came the pandemic, the extra year of wait and the realization it was time to stop competing and open a gym in New Jersey. The Tokyo Olympics, he told himself, would be his last competition.
And he knew that final match would be at the Budokan.
“To be able to fight here is a dream,” he said.
Several of the structures at these Olympics are temporary, nothing more than metal stands with plastic seats that will be pulled apart at the end of next month’s Paralympics. But in Tokyo, judo is different. The sport was created here in 1892 by Kano Jigoro and remains an important part of life in Japan. Children are taught judo in school.
“It’s like soccer in Brazil,” Jhonny Prado, the U.S. judo team coach said.
To judokas, the Budokan is close to sacred, “a temple of judo,” Brown says, the most hallowed of all places where judo competitions are held. It was built as the judo venue at the 1964 Games, the first year the sport appeared in the Olympics and is the site of the All Japan Judo Championships, a men’s tournament held always on April 29 in which athletes compete in one open weight class to determine one final winner.
Brown was in the stands for the All Japan Championships during those four months he lived in Tokyo. Years later, he competed in the world championships in the Budokan. He also trained for a time at the Kodokan, Kano’s legendary academy that is now located in a nine-story building a block from the Tokyo Dome.
The Kodokan is this Olympics’ practice venue, and in the mornings leading up to the final day of his career, Brown rode the elevator to the Kodokan’s fourth floor lobby, left his shoes on one of the racks near the reception desk and walked barefoot up the smooth wooden staircase to the seventh floor main dojo covered in green mats and where Kano’s chair is displayed behind ropes. All who enter the hall must bow toward Kano’s chair. No one is allowed to step inside the ropes.
“It’s our Mecca,” said Brown’s American teammate Angelica Delgado, who has studied at the Kodokan too.
Brown thought about all of this as he sat high in the Budokan’s stands. The arena is built in a kind of octagon, with its 14,471 blue, green, yellow and red seats spread over two tiers. Its ceiling looks like a concrete swirl. The acoustics are amazing, every sound soft and perfect. The Beatles played five concerts inside the Budokan in 1966. ABBA’s last live show was here. The list of bands and singers who have recorded live songs in the Budokan range from Ozzy Osbourne to Mariah Carey.
But judo was all Brown saw that morning. Earlier, he had talked to his father, the one who used to tell him stories about Kano and the Kodokan and the mighty Nippon Budokan. Jeff Brown has never been to Tokyo or seen the Budokan. Had fans been allowed at these Olympics, he would have come, finally getting to sit in the same Budokan seats his son was now. Instead, they spoke by phone.
“You have nothing to prove; you have made me more proud than I could ever imagine,” Colton said his father told him. “Leave it on the mat. You’re an amazing son.”
As he looked around the empty Budokan, Colton thought about his father, about the years of training they had done together, about all the years of practice, about his dreams of fighting in the Budokan and how his career was about to end on its floor. In the stillness, he told himself he wanted to show “the best version of Colton Brown that anybody’s ever seen.”
Then he went down to fight.
He easily won his first match, but in his second, in the round of 16, his Turkish opponent Mihael Zgank countered his every move. Neither could get a point. The gong sounded, and it was still 0-0. They went to Golden Score, an extra three-minute contest where eventually Zgank prevailed. The final was 1-0.
For a moment, Colton lay on the mat, his fingers not feeling the soft material, his eyes focusing on nothing.
“This is it,” he thought.
Then slowly he stood up. He looked one more time around the Budokan, that famous arena of his dreams, and walked back under the stands. His eyes watered but his face smiled.
“Everybody always says, ‘If this was your last match how would you fight?’” he said. “I’m not upset with how I fought that last match.”
Soon he would be flying home to New Jersey to open that gym, he wants to teach children to love judo as much as he does, to show them there is a way out of life’s hard situations. Perhaps he will tell them those same stories about Kano and the Budokan and the Kodokan that his father told him.
Maybe he will tell them, too, about the end of his career, those last days of walking barefoot up the Kodokan’s stairs and that final match inside the Nippon Budokan, where the world got the best version of Colton Brown that anyone has ever seen.