“If you got the tongue out it means you’re doing it hard,” Jones said afterward in a hallway under the stands. “When you make an ugly face, you’re doing it good. If you’re cute you aren’t doing it right.”
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
After a dip in recent Olympics, the U.S. boxing team is trying to make a comeback, to rise to the prominence it had in the decades before the start of this century. The Americans came into Tokyo with hopes of winning big here. By winning her quarterfinal match against the Dominican Republic’s Maria Moronta Hernandez, Jones clinched the certainty of a medal because the Olympics gives bronzes to both semifinal losers.
For now, her lone medal still trails the three the U. S. won in 2016. Another American welterweight, Delante Johnson lost his quarterfinal match to Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias, a former gold and bronze medalist who is fighting in his fourth Olympics. Earlier in the day, female lightweight Rashida Ellis lost her round-of-16 fight to Britain’s Caroline Dubois. The U.S. still has four fighters remaining in this tournament.
Jones was delighted to be one of them. Back in the spring, right around the time USA Boxing confirmed she would be going to the Olympics, her house back home in Toledo burned. It was a house she and her boyfriend had been renovating and the two were asleep when a fire broke out in the attic and an upper floor.
Seeing the flames, neighbors kicked at Jones’s door, screaming for her and her boyfriend to get out. They did, moments before part of the upstairs collapsed into the room where she had been sleeping.
“I got pretty nosy neighbors, thank God,” she said. “If I was in any other neighborhood where people mind their business, I would be dead.”
Instead, she has won a medal in the Olympics, setting up a semifinal on Aug. 4 against China’s Hong Gu. If she wins that fight, she’ll get a shot at a gold medal.
“I feel like with the Olympics being postponed another year and me losing 60 to 80 percent of my things I feel like it can add fuel to the fire, literally, to keep pushing,” she said.
Which is why even though she had won a medal, she is not satisfied. It’s hard to imagine winning a medal when you don’t know what you have won yet. Plus, the talk about taking at least a silver — the reality she’ll be in if she wins her semifinal fight — did not interest her.
“Well, I’m not focused on bronze or silver,” she said. “I want gold right here.”