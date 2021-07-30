“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this horror film already — where the Russian state-sponsored doping program walks free and Russia wins while the IOC and WADA leaders attempt to pull the wool over the world’s eyes by claiming Russia is ‘banned,' ” Tygart said in an email. “All can now see this ‘ban’ once again for the farce that it is. It is barely a 'rebrand’ and will do nothing to stop the corruption in Russia and likely will embolden others willing to win by any means.”