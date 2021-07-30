MyKayla Skinner, the U.S. gymnast who had the fourth-highest score in the qualifying round, will compete in the vault final alongside Jade Carey. Both Skinner and Carey will be medal contenders. Even though the top eight gymnasts qualify for the finals on each apparatus, Skinner, 24, an alternate for the Olympics in 2016, was left out of the field because just two athletes per country can advance. This is Skinner’s only opportunity to earn a medal, and she plans to retire from the sport after these Games.