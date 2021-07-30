Even in her own family, younger relatives say Sunisa Lee has taught them a lot. As sister Evionn, 12, and cousin Cassandra Thao, 13, watched Lee’s toddler brother, Noah, cruise down the ramp in front of their house Thursday, they discussed the implications of her win. It was cathartic, for starters, the first time they had been together as a community since the coronavirus pandemic started. “I’m so proud of their family,” Thao said.