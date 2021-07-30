Highlights from Tokyo
Track and field athletes to watch at the Tokyo Olympics
Delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic and potentially affected by this week’s high temperatures in Tokyo, the Olympics’ track and field schedule is still expected to feature record-breaking performances.
With 48 medal events starting Saturday morning, track and field has the busiest schedule. The top athletes in the U.S. sealed their bids during the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., last month, and they’ll match up with a number of international athletes with chances to break world records.
Here’s a full breakdown of the top contenders to watch this week.
Japanese Prime Minister extends state of emergency to four more prefectures beyond Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday extended the country’s “state of emergency” status to four more prefectures beyond Tokyo in response to a surge in positive covid cases, although repeated declarations of emergencies throughout this year have failed to create lasting impact.
Suga announced that the state of emergency will be in place through the month of August, and will apply to three prefectures surrounding Tokyo (Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa) and Osaka. There are Olympic venues located at the three prefectures surrounding Tokyo.
Suga asked the Japanese public to stay home to watch the Olympics rather than going out to the streets to catch glimpses of the Games or staying out at bars or restaurants. In Tokyo, however, many bars and restaurants have been staying open beyond the suggested curfew of 8 p.m.
U.S. relay team is reinstated after being DQ’d over what it says was a race official’s mistake
TOKYO — On Friday night at Olympic Stadium, a quartet of Americans worried for several hours that a simple and egregious mistake may have cost them and their fabled teammate a potential gold medal. Somebody, they believed, told somebody else to stand in the wrong spot.
The United States appealed its disqualification from the first round of the first-ever 4x400 mixed relay, a heat it otherwise won easily. Not long after Friday night had become the wee hours of Saturday morning, the sprinters learned they had won their appeal and been reinstated to the final Saturday night — a race that could feasibly net Allyson Felix a historic gold medal.
The four sprinters won their case, which given the stakes and preparation involved in the Olympics bordered on preposterous: a race official lined up Lynna Irby, who ran the second leg, on the wrong spot on the track, Irby’s personal coach Lance Brauman said in a text message.
Olympics’ second weekend promises a smorgasbord of big events
The Tokyo Olympics’ second weekend will be huge in terms of gold medals awarded, with at least 20 handed out on Saturday and Sunday, including all three of the Games’ biggest events: track and field, gymnastics and swimming.
Here’s a look at the schedule highlights for Fantastic Friday, Super Saturday and Golden Sunday, and how to catch everything live.
All times Eastern.
Friday night
Swimming: men’s 100-meter butterfly final, 9:30 p.m. (NBC); women’s 200-meter backstroke final, 9:37 p.m. (NBC); women’s 800-meter freestyle final, 9:46 p.m. (NBC); mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final, 10:43 p.m. (NBC).
Volleyball (women): pool play, United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee, 10:05 p.m. (CNBC)
Saturday
Baseball: group play, United States vs. South Korea, 6 a.m. (NBCSN).
Basketball (men): group play, United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m. (Peacock).
Cycling BMX freestyle: women’s park final, 9:10 p.m. (CNBC); men’s park final, 10:20 p.m. (NBCOlympics.com).
Golf (men): final round, 6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Rugby sevens (women): gold medal match, 5 a.m. (USA Network).
Swimming: men’s 50-meter freestyle final, 9:30 p.m. (NBC); women’s 50-meter freestyle final, 9:37 p.m. (NBC); men’s 1,500-meter freestyle final, 9:44 p.m. (NBC); women’s 4x100-meter medley relay final, 10:15 p.m. (NBC); men’s 4x100-meter medley relay final, 10:36 p.m. (NBC).
Tennis: men’s/women’s singles bronze medal matches and women’s singles gold medal match, starting at 2 a.m. (Olympic Channel, NBC).
Track and field: men’s discus final, 7:15 a.m. (Peacock); mixed 4x400-meter relay final, 8:35 a.m. (Peacock); women’s 100-meter final, 8:50 a.m. (Peacock); women’s shot put final, 9:35 p.m. (NBC).
Sunday
Diving (women): 3m springboard final, 2 a.m. (USA Network).
Gymnastics: men’s floor exercise final, 4 a.m. (Peacock); women’s vault final, 4:45 a.m. (Peacock); men’s pommel horse final, 5:44 a.m. (Peacock); women’s uneven bars final, 6:27 a.m. (Peacock).
Tennis: men’s singles final, (NBC)
Track and field: men’s high jump final, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock); women’s triple jump final, 7:15 a.m. (Peacock); men’s 100-meter final, 8:50 a.m. (Peacock).
Volleyball (men): pool play, United States vs. Argentina, 8:45 a.m. (NBC).