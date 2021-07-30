The final ruling could have major ramifications on American track record books. Allyson Felix, a legend at her fifth Olympics, is a member of the mixed relay pool. If she ran for the Americans in the final, she would be heavily favored to win her 10th Olympic medal. The total — which she could still reach or pass in the women’s 4x400 relay or the 400 meters — would tie her with Carl Lewis for most in U.S. track and field history.