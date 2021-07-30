Now, consider the Dutch in the tiebreaker. With the first attempt, Miedema failed to beat Naeher, who read it so well, she almost caught the ball in flight while diving to her right. Naeher also thwarted Aniek Nouwen in the fourth round. There would be no need for a fifth set of kicks after Rapinoe scored, which secured a 4-2 outcome following the 2-2 draw.