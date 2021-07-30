“I said, ‘Well, how about the other side of the coin? What if you hadn’t done this as well, what if you hadn’t finished a workout? Maybe you wouldn’t even be here,'” she said. “There are so many what-ifs. What if we hadn’t put in the work? What if we didn’t believe? We might not even be in fourth, we might not even be in the Olympics. We might be home right now. And that’s something I’m going to think about the rest of my life.”