But as the opportunity finally arrived Friday morning at Sea Forest Waterway, after months of training alone in basements, garages, barns, anywhere really — the dynasty came to an end. On a muggy morning in Tokyo Bay, the United States finished fourth at 6 minutes and 2.78 seconds, more than three seconds behind gold medalist Canada and more than two seconds behind silver recipient New Zealand and bronze winner China, upstarts in the sport that have been gaining on the United States in recent years.
It was a stunning end to a brilliant era for the United States, which had not lost a major international competition for a stretch that lasted more than a decade. But it was made all the more painful because the Americans had come together again after being separated during the pandemic — and were galvanized in their push to continue their country’s run atop the sport.
“To get here took an inordinate amount of effort, and belief in ourselves and each other. I have said this to the group: I would do the whole five years again, even knowing that the result would be,” coxswain Katelin Guregian said. “Having to train myself, spending time without the team, made me appreciate what we have.”
It may have been a foregone conclusion to many casual rowing fans that the United States would bring home another gold medal, but other countries loosened the hold on that dominance in recent years — Romania won the world championship in the event in 2017 and New Zealand took it in 2019 — and the team in Tokyo had seven first-time Olympians in the boat.
It was clear from the onset in their first international race since 2019 that the Americans were going to be pushed. Canada, which won its first Olympic gold medal in the event since 1992, led after the first 1,000 meters and didn’t relent off the pace, finishing in 5:59.13.
Australia was in second through the first half of the race, but faded behind New Zealand, which clocked a 6:00.04 to win its first Olympic medal in the event. China, which held onto third place over the final 500 meters, finished at 6:01.21. The Americans were in fifth position for much of the race before moving into fourth over the final leg. But they never contended, finishing ahead of only Australia at fifth and Romania at sixth.
As the Americans stepped out of their boat, they faced questions about being the first group since 2000 to not bring home a medal in the event. What was different about this year?
“Everything,” said Meghan Musnicki, who at 38 is the oldest member of the team and only one of two returners who won gold in Rio. Behind her, she nodded toward seven members of the team who were making their Olympic debuts.
“One of the coolest things about racing for the U.S. women is how deep the squad is, and how it cycles women in and out,” Musnicki said. “It’s different from year to year. It’s different every year. The goal is always the same: put it all out there and go as fast as you can that day.”
This women’s eight team was young — half the group didn’t start rowing until they reached college, said rower Kristine O’Brien — and they searched for chemistry while training throughout the pandemic.
There were difficult moments. They all had to find ways to train on their own throughout the pandemic, often settling for workouts in cramped spaces at home or in parks. One of the rowers, Olivia Coffey, had to recover from the virus early in the pandemic. Guregian was forced to balance training and family and drove across the country five times to visit her husband, sleeping in her car along the way because she refused to ride on a plane or stay in a hotel.
She refused to offer any excuses Friday. Guregian said her roommates at the Olympic Village who rowed Thursday, lightweight double rowers Mary Reckford and Sechser, returned and were critiquing their performance. They had talked about what-ifs after not medaling. After enduring the past 15 months, she was heeding the same advice she had offered them.
“I said, ‘Well, how about the other side of the coin? What if you hadn’t done this as well, what if you hadn’t finished a workout? Maybe you wouldn’t even be here,'” she said. “There are so many what-ifs. What if we hadn’t put in the work? What if we didn’t believe? We might not even be in fourth, we might not even be in the Olympics. We might be home right now. And that’s something I’m going to think about the rest of my life.”