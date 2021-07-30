Today’s match, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. local time and 7 a.m. Eastern time, will air on NBC Sports Network.
Follow along for live updates from United States vs. the Netherlands.
A look back at the Netherlands’ group stage
The Netherlands, making its Olympic debut, was perhaps the most purely entertaining team in the opening round, as the Oranje racked up 21 goals — more than double any other team at the Tokyo Games — and set the record for the most in an Olympic tournament (let alone the group stage). But the Netherlands also conceded eight, which is easily the most of any nation that advanced to the quarterfinals.
After opening the group stage with a 10-3 shellacking of Zambia, the Netherlands played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Brazil, then concluded by thrashing China, 8-2. Vivianne Miedema has led the way eight goals — already a tournament record — including four in the win over Zambia.
Here are the final standings from Group F, from which the Netherlands went through as the group winner and Brazil advanced as the runner-up.
1. Netherlands: 2-0-1, 21 goals scored, eight against, plus-13 goal difference, seven points
2. Brazil: 2-0-1, nine goals scored, three against, plus-six goal difference, seven points
3. Zambia: 0-2-1, seven goals scored, 15 against, minus-eight goal difference, one point
4. China: 0-2-1, six goals scored, 17 against, minus-11 goal difference, one point
USA vs. Netherlands marks a World Cup final rematch
Today’s quarterfinal will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final in France, where the United States clinched its fourth title with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.
The Americans carry an 8-1-0 record against in the Dutch into today’s match, having not lost to the Netherlands since the teams’ first meeting in 1991. Most recently, the United States defeated the Oranje, 2-0, this past November in Breda, Netherlands, on goals from Lavelle and Kristie Mewis.