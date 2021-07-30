The U.S. women’s soccer team faces the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics tournament Friday, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

The Americans are coming off a slog of a group stage, a campaign that opened with a loss to Sweden and ended with a rare scoreless draw against Australia.

Today’s match, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. local time and 7 a.m. Eastern time, will air on NBC Sports Network.

Follow along for live updates from United States vs. the Netherlands.