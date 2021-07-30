And yet, in the United States especially, the race is framed by the reason it is not deeper and faster. Sha’Carri Richardson became a sudden star at the U.S. Olympic trials, zipping down the Hayward Field track with orange hair, extended fingernails and fierce effervescence. In a semifinal, she pointed at the clock as she crossed the line and declared to an interviewer, “I want the world to know I am that girl.” At 21, she was the sixth-fastest woman ever and a superstar in bloom.