And yet, in the United States especially, the race is framed by the reason it is not deeper and faster. Sha’Carri Richardson became a sudden star at the U.S. Olympic trials, zipping down the Hayward Field track with orange hair, extended fingernails and fierce effervescence. In a semifinal, she pointed at the clock as she crossed the line and declared to an interviewer, “I want the world to know I am that girl.” At 21, she was the sixth-fastest woman ever and a superstar in bloom.
At those trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana. The result knocked her out of the Olympics and sparked a debate on the whether marijuana should be a banned substance. For track and field followers, the effects were felt most deeply Friday morning, when Richardson was back home rather than sprinting alongside the best in the world.
The women’s 100 boasts a historically great field. Without Richardson, is it still missing something?
“That’s a great question,” American Teahna Daniels said. “I don’t think so. I would love for her to be here. She’s such a great talent, a person you would love to have. But things happen.”
Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, who finished fourth in Rio, paced the first round at 10.78 seconds, a new personal best and a time that would have won silver five years ago. She wished she could have raced Richardson here.
“I was really sad for her, but God knows what he is doing,” Ta Lou said. “I will see her maybe the next race. Maybe not the Olympics, but there is another race.”
Whenever that race is, it likely won’t combine as much talent. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce ran her heat in 10.84 seconds despite slowing down for the last 50 meters and jogging the final 10. She hopes it will be her first step in winning her third gold medal, which would make her the second sprinter ever after Bolt to win three Olympic 100 meters. Fraser-Pryce, mother to a 4-year-old son, became the second-fastest woman earlier this year when, at 35, she ran a 100 in 10.63 seconds.
Fraser-Pryce acknowledged she “may be seen as the favorite,” but a handful of women will challenge her. Countrywoman Elaine Thompson-Herah, the gold medalist in Rio, who ran 10.82 seconds Friday even as she effectively threw it in reverse in the final 15 meters, may top the list.
“There’s rivalry with everybody,” Fraser-Pryce said. “All the female athletes are showing up, and they’re competing. So I don’t focus on just one individual. I believe that, you know, once you step to the line, you’re a competitor.”
The Jamaicans are the only two sprinters who ran faster than Richardson this year. Neither had any interest in discussing the absence that hovered over the 100.
“No comment, sorry,” Thompson-Herah said, walking out of the mixed zone nearly as fast as she ran on the track.
“No comment,” Fraser-Pryce said.
“I’m not here to talk about Sha’Carri,” said Nigerian Blessing Okagbare, who ran sub-11 seconds earlier this year. “I don’t know how that’s going to help us right now. Regardless of who’s here and who’s not here, we’re going to compete. Everybody here is great as well. Regardless of who’s here and who’s not here, we’re still going to give the crowd and the fans a good show.”
Richardson’s absence had the biggest impact on one entrant. In late June, Jenna Prandini of Clovis, Calif. was training for the Olympic 200 meters, in which she finished second at the trials. She received a call from a USA Track & Field official telling her there was an opening in the 100, and asking if she would like to fill it.
“To be honest, I had no idea who I was replacing,” Prandini said. “I just got a call, and they asked me I would run the 100. I said yes. And that was it. I didn’t know the rest of the story.”
The rest of the story happened to be massive news that is still rippling. Richardson’s 30-day ban and the revoking of her trials results cost her an Olympic debut, leading to many question why marijuana — a natural substance that does not enhance sprinting performance — was banned in the first place. This week, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the rules on marijuana should be reviewed, even if they were interpreted correctly in Richardson’s case.
“I am sorry for her that we have lost an outstanding talent,” Coe said.
Daniels, for her part, sidestepped the issue of whether Richardson should have been banned. “I can’t have an opinion on that one,” she said.
The cause of Richardson’s marijuana use presaged a dominant theme of these Olympics. Richardson said she ingested marijuana at the trials after an interviewer revealed to her that her biological mother had died, which combined with the pressure to win at the trails sent her into “a state of emotional panic.” On the day her ban became public, Richardson tweeted, “I am human.”
At these Games, Simone Biles exited the gymnastics competition to tend her mental health, and athletes have discussed their mental well-being like never before.
“We can’t just be treated like athletes with no soul inside us,” Prandini said.
The women’s 100 had a hole without Richardson. The top American finisher was Daniels, who submitted “the easiest 11.04 I’ve ever ran, even with a bad start” as she edged British star Dina Asher-Smith to win her heat.
“I’m excited — are you kidding me?” Daniels said. “This is the most anticipated race. Just to be in it, to be competing, I’m soaking in every moment.”
With apologies to both 400 meters hurdles races, Daniels might have been right. It would be an accomplishment to merely escape Saturday’s semifinals and make the final. When it came up, Daniels expressed a kind of confidence her missing teammate might have exuded.
“I will be in the final,” she said.