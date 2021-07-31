Swimming fans may have been salivating for a seven-gold-medal meet for Dressel, but that was never likely in the first place, mainly because the American relays couldn’t be counted on to win. Team USA resisted using Dressel in the men’s 4x200 free relay — despite the fact he had posted a time in the prelims at the Olympic trials in Omaha for the sole purpose of becoming eligible for that relay in Tokyo — and were rewarded with a fourth-place finish, missing the podium in that event for the first time in history.