He wobbled and drooped, propped up by teammate Ryan Murphy, then eventually dropped into a seated position on the deck behind the starting blocks of Lane 1. At that moment, Dressel was a living metaphor for the entire U.S. Olympic swim team: battered, depleted but still somehow on top of the world.
With four near-perfect swims from their outside lane, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter medley relay squad won gold in the final event of the Olympics — a victory that kept alive the Americans’ unblemished record in that event, gave Dressel a fifth gold medal at these Games and secured Team USA’s place at the top of the swimming medal standings despite taking relentless competition from the Australians for the past nine days.
Together, Murphy (backstroke), Michael Andrew (breaststroke), Dressel (butterfly) and Zach Apple (freestyle) completed their eight lengths of the pool in a world record time of 3 minutes 26.78 seconds, giving Team USA its 11th gold of the meet, just two more than Australia, and 30th overall medal, 10 ahead of the Aussies.
It wasn’t the complete and utter dominance the Americans are used to enjoying in the Olympics, but at the end of a meet in which every triumph in one event seemed to be countered by a disaster in another, they would gladly take it.
“Thank God it’s over,” Abbey Weitzeil said after her freestyle anchor leg of the women’s 4x100 medley relay, in which the U.S. quartet that also included Regan Smith (back), Lydia Jacoby (breast) and Torri Huske (fly) took silver to Australia’s gold by 13-hundreths of a second. Weitzeil didn’t specify whether she meant the race, her 50 free/relay double or the entire Olympic swim meet.
For Dressel, adding up his victories required all the fingers on one hand. Sunday brought his fourth and fifth golds of the meet, completing a masterful performance that managed to match the massive hype put on his shoulders entering the meet.
Dressel’s victory Sunday in the 50 free — by an unfathomable 0.48, the largest margin of victory in Olympic history in that event — gave him three individual golds in the Tokyo meet, a number surpassed in a single Olympics by just two men: Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz. As far as swimming company goes, that’s as elite as it gets.
Nine years ago in London, Team USA out-gold-medaled Australia in the pool by a score of 16-1. Five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, the Americans’ winning margin was 16-3.
The back-to-back drubbings suggested the long and colorful USA-vs.-Australia rivalry was all but extinguished and sparked some soul searching ahead of Tokyo on the part of the Aussies, who among other things shifted their Olympic trials from March to June to better maintain their athletes’ edge.
In Tokyo, the rivalry roared back to life, fueled by an Australian team that delivered punch after punch to the Americans and took every counterpunch to the final bell. The Aussies were paced by sprinter Emma McKeon, who took home seven medals — four gold, three bronze — the most by a female swimmer at a single Games and tied for the most by a woman in any sport, joining Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya, who won seven medals in 1952.
For every gold medal the Americans hoped to come away with here but didn’t, they got another they never expected to win. In distance freestyler Bobby Finke, in fact, they got two. On Sunday, in the final of the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle, Finke duplicated his frantic, improbable, come-from-behind swim from the 800 free earlier in the week — only even better this time.
After stalking leader Florian Wellbrock of German for 29 lengths of the pool, Finke made his move at the final wall, dashing off a scorching final 50 of 25.78 seconds — a superhuman split at the end of such a lengthy race — to win gold by more than a second.
“Just tried to hold on,” Finke said, “and sprint my butt off at the end.”
How fast is a 25.78 at the end of a 1,500? None of the eight finalists in the men’s 200 free, a race of just four lengths instead of 30, closed that fast or even got within half a second of Finke’s split.
As a result, the Americans emerged with an unexpected sweep — or halfway unexpected, anyway — of the distance freestyles, with Katie Ledecky earning her sixth and seventh career golds by winning the women’s 800 and 1,500.
“We’ve got a lot of silver medals and bronze medals,” Finke said, “so I’m glad to be able to pull off a gold.”
For Dressel, Sunday brought his 11th trip to the starting blocks in Tokyo, the medley relay his 12th — an aggressive meet program that required careful management and restraint.
Swimming fans may have been salivating for a seven-gold-medal meet for Dressel, but that was never likely in the first place, mainly because the American relays couldn’t be counted on to win. Team USA resisted using Dressel in the men’s 4x200 free relay — despite the fact he had posted a time in the prelims at the Olympic trials in Omaha for the sole purpose of becoming eligible for that relay in Tokyo — and were rewarded with a fourth-place finish, missing the podium in that event for the first time in history.
Another medal chance evaporated in a botched mixed medley relay — a race making its Olympic debut here — in which unsound lineup choices and an apparent lack of trust in the team’s male breaststrokers produced a fifth-place finish despite Dressel’s hard-charging freestyle anchor leg.
Perhaps this time, Team USA may need to do some soul searching ahead of Paris 2024. Either way, notice has been served: Australia is back. The generous read of this meet’s results is that Tokyo 2020 found the Aussies at a high point in a development cycle and the Americans at a lower point. The alarmist read: It’s not a cycle but a clear trend, and Australia is getting ready to zoom past Team USA in Paris.
The Aussies have reveled in their spoiler role and in putting a scare into the Americans this week.
“We’re not like the Americans who make a big deal about it, but we do definitely tap each other on the back and were all really proud of each other,” said Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who swept the golds in the 100- and 200-meter backstrokes. “It’s an amazing team.”