She was competing against the deepest, fastest field in the event’s history after dealing with a lingering Achilles’ injury this year — and she was doing it in a Tokyo head wind on Saturday night. After being asked all week about the absence of Sha’Carri Richardson, the American sensation who was ruled out of the Games after testing positive for marijuana, Thompson-Herah shrugged aside that distraction to join Griffith Joyner, widely considered the best sprinter ever, in the record books. She did so by holding off two countrywomen: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won silver in 10.74, and Shericka Jackson, who took bronze in 10.76 to give Jamaica a medal sweep.