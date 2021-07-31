“Ever since I was young, I was the only Black Japanese kid in my neighborhood. Whenever I would go out with my mom, people would stare at me — at us,” said 18-year-old Ark Miura, who is Ugandan-Japanese and had tears in her eyes when she watched Osaka light the cauldron on television. “I just would feel really awkward and bad about myself when people were always looking at me … I didn’t know what to do when I had classmates, for example, call me ‘black monkey’ or laugh about my hair when I would put it in braids.”