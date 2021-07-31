As you would expect, two-thirds of the roughly 11,700 Olympians competing in Tokyo are in their 20s. Prime of life, blah blah blah.

But the rest of the athletes range from two preteens to four 60-somethings, and the older competitors nudged up the average age to 27 for the first time since 1948.

Since the first modern Olympics in 1896, the wide range of sports has allowed for a wide range of sportsmen — and sportswomen, beginning in 1900.

A 10-year-old boy competed in that first Games, and several septuagenarians have suited up. (A 98-year-old sort of competed in 1928, but whether he counts is debatable because he was entered in the art competition and also was dead.)

The youngest athlete was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who won bronze in team parallel bars at 10 years 216 days. Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average age Year 1896 Youngest Oldest 1900 1904 1906 Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn was the oldest Olympic competitor and medal winner at 72. 1908 1912 1916 1920 1924 1928 1932 1936 Luigina Giavott 11 years 301 days Youngest female medalist. 1940 1944 1948 1952 1956 1960 1964 1968 Equestrian Lorna Johnstone of Britain was the oldest woman ever to compete, riding in dressage at 70 years 5 days. 1972 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2020 Syrian tennis table player Hend Zaza and Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki are the youngest athletes in Tokyo at 12. Australian equestrian Mary Hanna is the oldest at 66. The youngest athlete was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who won bronze in team parallel bars at 10 years 216 days. Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average age Year 1896 Youngest Oldest 1900 1904 1906 Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn was the oldest athlete and medalist (72) and gold medalist (64 in 1912). 1908 1912 1916 1920 1924 1928 1932 1936 Luigina Giavott 11 years 301 days Youngest female medalist. 1940 1944 1948 1952 1956 1960 1964 1968 Equestrian Lorna Johnstone of Britain was the oldest woman ever to compete, riding in dressage at 70 years 5 days. 1972 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2020 Syrian tennis table player Hend Zaza and Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki are the youngest athletes in Tokyo at 12. Australian equestrian Mary Hanna is the oldest at 66. The youngest athlete was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who won bronze in team parallel bars at 10 years 216 days. Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average age Olympics 1896 Youngest Oldest 1900 1904 1906 Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn was the oldest athlete and medalist (72) and gold medalist (64 in 1912). 1908 1912 1916 1920 1924 1928 1932 1936 Luigina Giavott 11 years 301 days Youngest female medalist. 1940 1944 1948 1952 1956 1960 1964 1968 Equestrian Lorna Johnstone of Britain was the oldest woman ever to compete, riding in dressage at 70 years 5 days. 1972 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2020 Syrian tennis table player Hend Zaza and Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki are the youngest athletes in Tokyo at 12. Australian equestrian Mary Hanna is the oldest at 66. The youngest athlete was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who won bronze in team parallel bars at 10 years 216 days. Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 U.S. archer Eliza Pollock was (probably) the oldest woman to win a gold medal at 63 years 333 days. Average age Olymp. Youngest Oldest 1896 1900 1904 1906 1908 1912 Italian gymnast Luigina Giavotti, 11 years 301 days, was the youngest female medalist. 1916 1920 Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn was the oldest athlete (72 years 281 days), medalist (72 years 279 days) and gold medalist (64 years 257 days in 1912). 1924 1928 1932 1936 1940 The youngest female gold medalist was U.S. diver Marjorie Gestring, who won springboard at 13 years 268 days. 1944 1948 1952 1956 1960 1964 1968 Equestrian Lorna Johnstone of Britain was the oldest woman ever to compete, riding in dressage at 70 years 5 days. 1972 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2020 Syrian tennis table player Hend Zaza and Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki are the youngest athletes in Tokyo at 12. Australian equestrian Mary Hanna is the oldest at 66. The youngest athlete was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who won bronze in team parallel bars at 10 years 216 days. Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 U.S. archer Eliza Pollock was (probably) the oldest woman to win a gold medal at 63 years 333 days. Average age Olympics Youngest Oldest 1896 1900 1904 1906 1908 1912 Italian gymnast Luigina Giavotti, 11 years 301 days, was the youngest female medalist. 1916 Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn was the oldest athlete (72 years 281 days), medalist (72 years 279 days) and gold medalist (64 years 257 days in 1912). 1920 1924 1928 1932 1936 The youngest female gold medalist was U.S. diver Marjorie Gestring, who won springboard at 13 years 268 days. 1940 1944 1948 1952 1956 1960 1964 1968 Equestrian Lorna Johnstone of Britain was the oldest woman ever to compete, riding in dressage at 70 years 5 days. 1972 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2020 Syrian tennis table player Hend Zaza and Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki are the youngest athletes in Tokyo at 12. Australian equestrian Mary Hanna is the oldest at 66.

The most senior of those 70-somethings was Oscar Swahn, a news agency clerk and member of the Swedish shooting team who has the triple distinction of being the oldest athlete, the oldest medalist and the oldest gold medalist in Olympic history.

In 1920, he competed in three running-target events at nearly 73 and won a silver medal in a team event with his son, Alfred. Eight years before that, he won the last of his three gold medals at 64.

Swahn actually made the team again in 1924 at 76, but an illness forced him to stay home.



Oscar Swahn, second from left, was the oldest member of the gold-medal-winning Swedish shooting team in 1912. His teammates were, from left, Per-Olof Arvidsson, Ake Lundeberg and his son, Alfred Swahn. (Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images)

There was a much older Olympian in 1928, if you define “competitor” very loosely. A work by noted American sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward was entered in a medal-eligible art competition in 1928, 98 years after his birth — and 18 years after his death.

At the other end of the spectrum was 10-year-old Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, the youngest Olympian and youngest medalist, who won bronze in team parallel bars in the first modern Games in 1896.

Sports for tweens and retirees together

That the oldest Olympian would come from shooting and the youngest from gymnastics makes sense.

The very young often — but not always — choose events that reward some combination of speed, compact size and quick reflexes. Not fearing death often helps as well. Think skateboarding, diving and gymnastics.

Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Youngest Average Oldest Gymn. 1896 2016 Each dot represents an age. Darker dots mean more athletes with that age. 10 49 22 Tokyo 2020 15 46 23 Diving 1896 2016 12 51 22 Tokyo 2020 14 40 24 Skateb. Tokyo 2020 Olym. debut 12 24 46 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average Youngest Oldest Gymn. 1896 2016 Each dot represents an age. Darker dots mean more athletes with that age. 10 49 22 Tokyo 2020 15 46 23 Diving 1896 2016 12 51 22 Tokyo 2020 14 40 24 Skateb. Tokyo 2020 Olym. debut 12 24 46 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average Youngest Oldest Gymnastics 1896 2016 Each dot represents an age. Darker dots mean more athletes with that age. 10 49 22 Tokyo 2020 15 46 23 Diving 1896 2016 12 51 22 Tokyo 2020 14 40 24 Skateboarding Tokyo 2020 Olym. debut 12 24 46 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average age Youngest Oldest Each dot represents an age. Darker dots mean more athletes with that age. Gymnastics 1896 2016 10 49 22 Tokyo 2020 15 46 23 1896 2016 Diving 12 51 22 Tokyo 2020 14 40 24 Tokyo 2020 Skateboarding 12 24 46 Olympic debut Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average age Youngest Oldest Each dot represents an age. Darker dots mean more athletes with that age. Gymnastics 1896-2016 10 49 22 Tokyo 2020 15 46 24 Diving 1896-2016 12 51 22 Tokyo 2020 14 40 24 Skateboarding Tokyo 2020 Olympic debut 24 12 46

The over-50 crowd usually — but again, not always — gravitates toward events that reward steadiness, calm and experience, such as equestrian, sailing and target sports.

Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Equest. 1896 2016 16 72 34 Tokyo 2020 20 66 38 Sailing 1896 2016 13 71 30 Tokyo 2020 16 59 29 Shooting 1896 2016 15 72 33 Tokyo 2020 15 58 30 Archery 1896 2016 14 71 28 Tokyo 2020 17 53 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Equest. 1896 2016 16 72 34 Tokyo 2020 20 66 38 Sailing 1896 2016 13 71 30 Tokyo 2020 16 59 29 Shooting 1896 2016 15 72 33 Tokyo 2020 15 58 30 Archery 1896 2016 14 71 28 Tokyo 2020 17 53 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Equestrian 1896 2016 16 72 34 Tokyo 2020 20 66 38 Sailing 1896 2016 13 71 30 Tokyo 2020 16 59 29 Shooting 1896 2016 15 72 33 Tokyo 2020 15 58 30 Archery 1896 2016 14 71 28 Tokyo 2020 17 53 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Equestrian 1896 2016 16 72 34 Tokyo 2020 20 66 38 Sailing 1896 2016 13 71 30 Tokyo 2020 16 59 29 Shooting 1896 2016 15 72 33 Tokyo 2020 15 58 30 Archery 1896 2016 14 71 28 Tokyo 2020 17 53 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Equestrian 1896-2016 16 72 34 Tokyo 2020 20 66 38 Sailing 1896-2016 13 71 30 Tokyo 2020 16 59 29 Shooting 1896-2016 15 72 33 Tokyo 2020 15 58 30 Archery 1896-2016 14 71 28 Tokyo 2020 17 53 27

But sometimes a sport accommodates both.

In skateboarding, which debuted in Tokyo, more than three decades separate the oldest and youngest competitors.

Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, 13, won a silver medal in the street course. She was bested by Momiji Nishiya of Japan, also 13, who became the second-youngest individual gold medalist in history — just 62 days older than U.S. diver Marjorie Gestring was when she won the springboard competition in 1936.

That mark could fall this week when Japanese 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki, who won an X Games silver medal before she turned 11, competes in the park event in a field that includes British medal favorite Sky Brown, who turned 13 last month.



Brazil's Rayssa Leal competes during women's street skateboarding preliminaries. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On the flip side, longtime pro Rune Glifberg, a.k.a. “The Danish Destroyer,” competed in the first X Games in 1995 and will be the older of two 46-year-olds when he and his pink pants drop into the men’s park event next week. South Africa’s Dallas Oberholzer is eight months younger than Glifberg.

The oldest and youngest table tennis players in Olympic history competed in Tokyo — but not against each other. Xia Lian Ni, 58, lost to an opponent less than a third her age; Hend Zaza, 12, lost to an opponent more than three times her age.

Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Table Tennis 1896 2016 15 54 27 Tokyo 2020 12 58 29 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Table Tennis 1896 2016 15 54 27 Tokyo 2020 12 58 29 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Table Tennis 1896 2016 15 54 27 Tokyo 2020 12 58 29 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Table Tennis 1896 2016 15 54 27 Tokyo 2020 12 58 29 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Table Tennis 1896-2016 15 54 27 Tokyo 2020 12 58 29

Ni, a former member of the Chinese national team who now competes for Luxembourg, lost her first-found match to Yubin Shin, 17, of South Korea.

“I am short, I am old, I have an old-fashioned style of playing, but I believe I have a good attitude, which helped me to get this far,” Ni said in 2019, after she qualified for her fifth Olympics.

Zaza, a Harry Potter-loving Syrian, lost her first-round match to Liu Jia of Austria, a six-time Olympian.



Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg faces Shin Yubin of South Korea in table tennis. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

“A 12-year-old girl playing against a 39-year-old and taking nine or ten points, this is an achievement,” Zaza said after her loss. “For sure, I wanted to win and take one or two matches, but hopefully in the next Olympics.”

Even in the speed and power sports, which are mostly the domain of athletes at their physical peak, more than a few outliers have crashed the party.

Swimmers skew young, with an average age of 21 — lowest among all Olympic sports — but there are variations by discipline. Marathon swimmers, like many long-distance athletes, are usually a bit older. Artistic swimmers are often teenagers.

Superstars Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky made their Olympics debuts at 15, and the Tokyo roster includes 15 swimmers who are 15 or younger. The best of those youngsters stick around to become elders, such as Team USA’s Dara Torres, who won three silver medals in 2008 at 41 and just missed qualifying for her sixth Olympics four years later.

Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Swimming 1896 2016 11 46 21 Tokyo 2020 14 36 23 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Swimming 1896 2016 11 46 21 Tokyo 2020 14 36 23 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Swimming 1896 2016 11 46 21 Tokyo 2020 14 36 23 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Swimming 1896 2016 11 46 21 Tokyo 2020 14 36 23 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Swimming 1896-2016 11 46 21 Tokyo 2020 14 36 23

The oldest player in one of the older-leaning sports, beach volleyball veteran Jake Gibb, 45, is in Tokyo trying for his first medal in his fourth Olympics with new partner Tri Bourne, who filled in when Gibb’s regular partner tested positive for the coronavirus.

Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Beach Volleyball 1896 2016 18 41 29 Tokyo 2020 19 45 30 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Beach Volleyball 1896 2016 18 41 29 Tokyo 2020 19 45 30 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Beach Volleyball 1896 2016 18 41 29 Tokyo 2020 19 45 30 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Beach Volleyball 1896 2016 18 41 29 Tokyo 2020 19 45 30 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Beach Volleyball 1896-2016 18 41 29 Tokyo 2020 19 45 30

Track and field has so many varied events that the average age is largely meaningless.

Plenty of teen runners have medaled in short races, including U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix in her first Olympics in 2004 at 18. Yet only one marathoner has: a 19-year-old Swede aptly named Ernst Fast, who won bronze in 1900 despite a wrong turn.

Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Track and Field 1896 2016 12 52 25 Tokyo 2020 17 51 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Track and Field 1896 2016 12 52 25 Tokyo 2020 17 51 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Track and Field 1896 2016 12 52 25 Tokyo 2020 17 51 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Track and Field 1896 2016 12 52 25 Tokyo 2020 17 51 27 Age 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Track and Field 1896-2016 12 52 25 Tokyo 2020 17 51 27

U.S. marathoner Abdi Abdirahman, 44, who will run in Tokyo, is the oldest runner to make a U.S. Olympic team, but he is still eight years short of the oldest Olympic runner ever, Canada’s Percy Wyer, who placed 30th of 40 finishers in the 1936 marathon at 52.

Even sprinters, who peak in their mid- to late 20s, have a few outliers in their ranks.

The great Merlene Ottey won nine medals for Jamaica before competing for Slovenia in her seventh Olympics in 2004. At 44, she made the semifinals in the 100 and 200 meters.

“For me, it's amazing that I've qualified to still be running,” Ottey said in 2004.

Her competitors were amazed as well.

“She could be, like, my mom,” said Belgium’s Kim Gevaert, then 26. “My mom is only a couple of years older, and I don’t see my mom out here.”

“I want to be able to move at all at 44,” said Austria’s Bettina Mueller, 31. “My whole body is already hurting. … She’s cooler than all the young sprinters.”

Yes, there are (some) limits

So how old is too old for the Olympics? Usually the answer is simply when you can’t outperform enough younger people to make the team. Only boxing has a hard age cap, at 40.

But the governing bodies of several sports legislate how young is too young, none more prominently than gymnastics.

Since 1997, Olympic gymnasts must turn 16 before or during the calendar year of the Olympics. The limit was instituted for the health of the athletes and out of well-documented fear that the youngest girls were being exploited in the demanding sport.

Ages of Olympic gymnasts since 1896 50 years old 40 Oldest 30 Average 20 16 years old Minimum age since 1997 15 since 1981 14 since 1971 10 Youngest 0 1896 1912 1948 1972 1996 2020 Gymnasts must turn the minimun age by Dec. 31 of the Olympic year. Ages of Olympic gymnasts since 1896 50 years old 40 Oldest 30 Average 20 16 years old Minimum age since 1997 15 since 1981 14 since 1971 10 Youngest 0 1896 1912 1948 1972 1996 2020 Gymnasts must turn the minimun age by Dec. 31 of the Olympic year. Ages of Olympic gymnasts since 1896 50 years old 40 Oldest 30 Average 20 16 Minimum age since 1997 14 since 1971 15 since 1981 10 Youngest 0 1896 1904 1912 1928 1948 1960 1972 1984 1996 2008 2020 Gymnasts must turn the minimun age by Dec. 31 of the Olympic year. Ages of Olympic gymnasts since 1896 50 years old 40 Oldest 30 Average 20 16 Minimum age since 1997 14 since 1971 15 since 1981 10 Youngest 0 1896 1904 1912 1928 1948 1960 1972 1984 1996 2008 2020 Gymnasts must turn the minimun age by Dec. 31 of the Olympic year. Ages of Olympic gymnasts since 1896 50 years old 40 Oldest 30 Average 20 16 Minimum age since 1997 14 since 1971 15 since 1981 10 Youngest 0 1896 1904 1912 1928 1948 1960 1972 1984 1996 2008 2020 Gymnasts must turn the minimun age by Dec. 31 of the Olympic year.

In the 2000 Games, China was stripped of a team bronze because one of its competitors was 14, the same age as Romania’s Nadia Comaneci in 1976 when she became the first to earn perfect scores.

Few female gymnasts compete past their early 20s, but one incredible exception is Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina, who vaulted in her eighth Olympics last week at 46 — a record by nearly five years. (But even she is not the oldest-ever Olympic gymnast. In 1908, Jan de Boer competed for the Dutch men’s team at 49.)

The age limit applies to male gymnasts as well, but they tend to be older anyway because few young teen boys could develop the strength and muscle required to compete at the highest level. In Tokyo, Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, 19, became the first teenager to win the men’s all-around gold.

Examples of other sports with age limits Oldest, average and youngest athletes since 1896, with current age requirements. Age 20 0 10 30 40 50 60 70 80 Average Boxing Between 18 and 40 18 40 Men’s Soccer 23 or under 23 Diving 14 or over 14 Throwers, heptathletes and decathletes 18 or over Marathoners and 50K race walkers 20 or over Track and Field 16 or over 16 Judo 15 or over 15 Archery 16 or over 16 Taekwondo 17 Or Over 17 Equestrian Dressage 16 or over Horses: 8 or over 16 Jumping 18 or over Horses: 9 or over Eventing 18 or over Horses: 8 or over Examples of other sports with age limits Oldest, average and youngest athletes since 1896, with current age requirements. Age 70 80 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Average Boxing 18 to 40 18 40 Men’s Soccer 23 or under 23 Diving 14 or over 14 Throwers, heptathletes and decathletes 18 or over Marathoners and 50K race walkers 20 or over Track and Field 16 or over 16 Judo 15 or over 15 Archery 16 or over 16 Taekwondo 17 Or Over 17 Equestrian Dressage 16 or over Horses: 8 or over 16-18 Jumping 18 or over Horses: 9 or over Eventing 18 or over Horses: 8 or over Examples of other sports with age limits Oldest, average and youngest athletes since 1896, with current age requirements. Age 70 80 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Average Boxing Between 18 and 40 18 40 Men’s Soccer Under 23 23 Diving 14 or over 14 Track and Field 16 or over Throwers, heptathletes and decathletes 18 or over Marathoners and 50K race walkers 20 or over 16 Judo 15 or over 15 Archery 16 or over 16 Taekwondo 17 Or Over 17 Equestrian 16-18 Jumping 18 or over Horses: 9 or over Dressage 16 or over Horses: 8 or over Eventing 18 or over Horses: 8 or over Examples of other sports with age limits Oldest, average and youngest athletes since 1896, with current age requirements. Age 80 70 60 50 40 40 30 Avg. 23 20 18 17 16-18 16 16 15 14 10 0 Boxing Between 18 and 40 Men’s Soccer 23 or under Each team gets three over-age exceptions Diving 14 or over Track and Field 16 or over Judo 15 or over Archery 16 or over Taekwondo 17 or over Equestrian Dressage 16 or over Horses: 8 or over Throwers, heptathletes and decathletes 18 or over Marathoners and 50K race walkers 18 or over Jumping 18 or over Horses: 9 or over Eventing 18 or over Horses: 8 or over Examples of other sports with age limits Oldest, average and youngest athletes since 1896, with current age requirements. Age 80 70 60 50 40 40 30 23 Avg. 20 18 17 16-18 16 16 15 14 10 0 Boxing Between 18 and 40 Men’s Soccer 23 or under Diving 14 or over Track and Field 16 or over Equestrian Judo 15 or over Archery 16 or over Taekwondo 17 or over Dressage 16 or over Horses: 8 or over Each team gets three over-age exceptions Throwers, heptathletes and decathletes 18 or over Marathoners and 50K race walkers 20 or over Jumping 18 or over Horses: 9 or over Eventing 18 or over Horses: 8 or over

Naturally Zaza, the youngest athlete in Tokyo, plans to compete in the next Summer Games, but so does the oldest.



Mary Hanna of Australia, riding Calanta, performs in the dressage team competition at the Tokyo Games. (Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Mary Hanna of Australia, a 66-year-old equestrian who competes in dressage, hasn’t missed an Olympics since 1996 and told NBCOlympics.com that she plans to be in Paris in 2024.

After all, she said, “It’s only three years away.”

About this story: Age data for Tokyo Olympians came from the Tokyo 2020 organizers. Historic data was collected by Randi Griffin from Sports-Reference.com’s former Olympic data site. Unless otherwise noted, athlete age record information came from Olympedia.org and Tokyo 2020 organizers. Age limits came from international governing bodies of individual sports.

Top illustration by Artur Galocha with photos by Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images (Swahn) and Steph Chambers/Getty Images (Zaza). Pictograms by Álvaro Valiño for The Washington Post. Kevin Schaul contributed to this report.