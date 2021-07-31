“Things that irritate me, things that piss me off, things that make me upset, I save it for my training,” Saunders said. “So that doesn’t affect Raven the person. When I’m me and I’m outside or whatever, I’m just enjoying being a person. I’m gonna play my Xbox, I’m gonna go do some yoga, I’m going to sit there and I’m gonna dance. I’m going to be me. I’m going to be a human being. But when I get into the ring, I’m here, I’m here. Nothing else matters. I shut out the rest of the world, and I’m going to town.”