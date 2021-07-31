“We’re having the Olympics, and it’s great that we can distract ourselves, but at the same time we athletes are people, and we’re part of this world, and there are a lot of problems facing this world,” Mattis said afterward. “So I think it was important to just speak out on that while I had a platform and some cameras on me for four or five seconds, and keep our focus on that even while we’re at the Olympic Games. I’m hoping that sparks a conversation.”
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Mattis didn’t get a chance to make an appearance on the podium; he finished in eighth place on a night when he completed a season-best throw of 63.88 meters (209 feet 6.96 inches), but he joined a growing number of athletes who have demonstrated at the Games in Tokyo.
The United States women’s soccer team — along with teams from Great Britain, Japan, Chile, Sweden and New Zealand — took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. A gymnast from Costa Rica, Luciana Alvarado, took a knee and raised a fist during a floor routine.
American hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who qualified for the Olympic team at the U.S. track and field trials in June and turned away from the American flag as the national anthem was being played at the medal ceremony at the time. She has said she “won’t shut up.” She competes in the hammer throw qualifying round Friday.
“I think progress is being made. I think the athletes are the ones who are to be congratulated for really continuing to remind that they are not just athletes, they are not just here to be cogs in the wheel. They are human beings,” Susanne Lyons, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic chair, said earlier this month. “In the case of our athletes, they’re American citizens who were raised on the value of the freedom of speech. We very much support our athletes’ right to speak, particularly on issues of racial and social justice, which has been such a tremendous issue of importance in our country over the last year or two.”
Mattis, who is Black, said in an interview earlier this year that the unrest during the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd had impacted his training and that he wanted to encourage people to speak out in their communities.
“It was clear then as it is clear now and always has been: we all have an obligation to demand and fight for justice,” he said. Even after he qualified for his first Olympics, he made it clear that he wanted to use his voice in Tokyo, no matter how short the window was.
“I don’t know if I have one thing that I’ll remember about this experience. There’s a lot going on, right? We’re competing at the Olympics during a pandemic, and trying to not get sick and spread a virus but at the same time compete at our best,” he said. “And also at the same time, compete while we as athletes are being objectified and exploited for our labor a little bit. But we’re just trying to do our best.”