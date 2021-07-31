“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics with a chance to earn up to five gold medals, but instead she has decided to prioritize her mental health. Those struggles began to affect her training after arriving in Tokyo, leading to a dangerous phenomenon known in gymnastics as “the twisties.”
Biles has explained that she feels lost while practicing certain elements, and sometimes she does not complete the skills as expected. During the team final, she performed a vault but stalled out midway through. She only completed 1½ twists instead of 2½ twists as planned.
“It’s very uncharacteristic of me,” Biles said after the team final. “So it just sucks that it happens here at the Olympic Games, because it can happen any other time. But with the year that it’s been, I’m really not surprised how it played out.”
Her floor routine includes a triple-twisting double tuck, a double layout with a half-twist at the end, a tumbling pass that starts with a front flip with a full twist and ends with a full-twisting double back, and then a double-twisting double back to close the routine. It’s the most difficult routine in the world by a wide margin. But these skills would not be safe for Biles to perform if she doesn’t feel as though she has her usual level of air awareness.
Biles is the defending Olympic champion on floor, and she also has won five gold medals on the apparatus at the world championships.
Biles performed on each apparatus during the qualifying round and advanced to every final. She wrote on Instagram that the twisties began to affect her the morning after the first round of competition. During her lone competitive floor routine in Tokyo, Biles bounced way out of bounds on a tumbling pass, but she still finished with the second-highest score, behind only Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari.
Jade Carey will now be the only American in the floor final. She had the third-best score during the qualifying round and will be a medal contender. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain is the first alternate for the floor final, so she will compete in Biles’s place.