Her floor routine includes a triple-twisting double tuck, a double layout with a half-twist at the end, a tumbling pass that starts with a front flip with a full twist and ends with a full-twisting double back, and then a double-twisting double back to close the routine. It’s the most difficult routine in the world by a wide margin. But these skills would not be safe for Biles to perform if she doesn’t feel as though she has her usual level of air awareness.