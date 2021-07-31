The Olympics continue in Tokyo, with plenty of action set for Day 9. The gymnastics meet resumes without Simone Biles, who will not compete in the individual apparatus finals for vault and uneven bars. Caeleb Dressel will attempt to add to his gold medal haul swimming in the 50-meter freestyle and the 4x100-meter medley relay, two of five medal events in the pool. Track and field shifts into a higher gear with an array of qualifying and medal events, culminating in the men’s 100 meters. And the men’s golf competition will crown a medal winner, live on Golf Channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. Follow along for live updates from the Games.