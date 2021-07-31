Today in Tokyo
‘Look good, feel good, run good.’ The hair and nails at track and field provide plenty of flash.
TOKYO — See them all in a line, crouched neatly under a starless night sky, coiled and focused, ready to run. They represent a swath of countries — Jamaica, Ivory Coast, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany and the United States among them — and have first-time Olympians, veteran Olympians, an NCAA champion, world champions and mothers among them.
Now for the fun, before the heavier stuff: look down at the blocks and see their nails.
For those wanting to extend the lightning-quick showcase of jaw-dropping speed into something with even more color and marvel, you’d do worse than taking a gander at the extra-long manicures, fluffy false eyelashes and rainbow-colored braids among the women sprinters at the Olympics. The flame-haired Sha’Carri Richardson may have been missing from the 100-meter event, but her fellow runners have never been lacking when it comes to flash.
“I always say the 100-meters — the hurdles, especially the sprints — are catwalks. Actually, from 100 to 400 is a catwalk, honestly,” said Asha Philip, a British sprinter who ran the women’s individual 100-meter semifinal Saturday and will run the 4x100 relay next week. “This is the time we get to shine, the camera’s on us, and you know, we run ugly, so you at least want to somehow look pretty on the side. Look good, feel good, run good."