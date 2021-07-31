By the time Norwood neared the end of his lap at National Stadium, he had surged past the Dutch and the Dominicans, not quite even with the Polish anchor. One lean at the end cost Norwood and his seven teammates a silver medal, but they had all secured a bronze — the first U.S. track and field medal in what is expected to be a massive haul — in an event that debuted at the Tokyo Olympics, a Games that has sought to brand itself as gender-equal.