“We’re not happy with how we finished, certainly not,” said Dressel, who has won two individual golds and one relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics, with chances left for one more of each on Sunday’s final session of the meet. “Fifth place is unacceptable for USA Swimming, and we’re very aware of that. Our standard is gold. And we didn’t execute well … I think everyone swam as good as they could in that moment, and there were teams better than us. It stings.”