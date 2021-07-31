Want headlines and stories from the Tokyo Olympics, delivered once daily to your phone?
The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23 to August 8. Find the latest news and updates from the Tokyo Olympics here, and join us as we track the Olympic medal count, sport by sport. Here’s the full schedule and TV guide.
- Katie Ledecky claimed her third consecutive Olympic gold in the women’s 800 freestyle. Caeleb Dressel also won, breaking the world record in the 100 butterfly.
- Team USA basketball takes on the Czech Republic at 8 a.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates.
- The U.S. women’s soccer team defeated the Netherlands on penalty kicks in their quarterfinal match. They will play Canada in the semifinal round Aug. 2.
- Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual vault and uneven bars finals after withdrawing from the team competition and the all-around final, citing the need to prioritize her mental health. She could still compete in floor exercise and balance beam.
