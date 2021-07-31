Among the first things he did after arriving in Colorado was to paint quotes from American boxing medalists on the doors to serve as inspiration. A photo of Muhammad Ali standing on the podium with his 1960 gold medal was placed on a wall. He showed the fighters videos of Leonard. He told them he wanted them to have a vision of being an Olympic champion. He said professional boxing, with all its divisions, has many world champions in each weight class, but the Olympics only have one.