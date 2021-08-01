What?
“I had no idea what to think after that,” McKee said, all these years later. “I didn’t know at the time, but I was about to be the closest loser in the history of sports.”
That doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, it shouldn’t be the case. Yes, it’s almost a half-century later. But time elapsed doesn’t mean a wrong can’t be righted.
Since those Munich Games, Olympic swimming finals have produced three ties for gold. In 1984, American teammates Nancy Hogshead and Carrie Steinseifer touched in 55.92 seconds in the women’s 100-meter freestyle. In 2000, Gary Hall Jr. and Anthony Ervin, also members of Team USA, thrashed to the finish of the 50 free in 21.98. And in 2016, Simone Manuel of the United States and Penny Oleksiak of Canada reached the finish of the 100 free in 52.70.
All of those swimmers are gold medalists because of those races. McKee is not.
“I know that the rules changed because of that race,” he said, “because of the controversy surrounding that race.”
McKee said this by phone from his home in Brisbane, Australia, where he moved with his wife and family about 15 years ago. In the years after his experience in Munich, he gave up swimming, returned to it, won a silver medal at the 1976 Games in Montreal, coached college swimmers, became a lifeguard in Miami Beach, made some money in real estate, then left the United States. He is 68 and retired, a swimming footnote who doesn’t much keep up with the sport now.
But in that summer of 1972, he was part of the American swimming machine. He grew up in a swimming family in Newtown Square, Pa. His father, Alex, swam at Ohio State and was a likely Olympian in 1940 or 1944 — or both — had those Games not been canceled because of World War II. His brother Mark was an alternate for the 1968 Mexico City Games. His brother Chris coached at Temple and Villanova. Tim went to the University of Florida, a swimming powerhouse then and now.
When he arrived at the U.S. trials outside Chicago, he was a 19-year-old who had just gotten over a bout of mononucleosis.
He qualified in the 200 and 400 IMs and the 200 backstroke. Only Mark Spitz, who won seven golds in Munich, represented the United States in more individual races.
“I felt like I had a shot,” McKee said. “I wanted to swim free, and that’s all.
McKee’s most significant threat in the 400 IM was Gary Hall Sr., Spitz’s Indiana University teammate who had set a world record at the U.S. trials and who would begin the final in Lane 6. Larsson, who swam collegiately at Long Beach State, was a contender from Lane 4. McKee would swim in Lane 7. Before the race, the field gathered in the ready room.
“Gary’s got a towel over his head,” McKee said. “He took the towel off and looked up at me, and I’m literally dry-heaving.”
He collected himself and swam. Hall led at the midway point, but with 100 meters to go, McKee led.
“I was pretty exhausted at the end of the breaststroke, but I had 100 to go and I did whatever I could,” he said. “I saw people catching me, but with about 30 meters to go, I shook the water off my goggles and tried to see where I was. I saw Gunnar, and I thought: ‘I’ve got such a lead. I’m going to win.’ When I touched, I was looking over as my fingers touched, and Gunnar‘s doing the exact thing.”
The race was imperceptibly close. In the center of the pool, Larsson looked up and saw his time — 4 minutes, 31.98 seconds — and the accompanying “1.” He began celebrating. On the outer edge, McKee leaned on the pool deck, his chest heaving, and saw his “1” too.
The race took 4½ minutes. Sorting it out took eight, nine, maybe 10? In between, McKee passed out.
“I just laid there on my back, not knowing anything that was happening,” he said.
What was happening: Officials were dissecting the electronic timing machines, complete with underwater touch pads, used to record the swimmers’ times. These were first used at the Olympics in 1968, and they eliminated the need for manual stopwatches and finish judges and the controversies that accompanied them.
Yet here were McKee and Larsson, waiting. And then, new numbers popped up on the board. Larsson: 4:31.981. McKee: 4:31.983.
A gold medal, lost, by two-thousandths of a second.
“I didn’t know that they thought they had the technology to be able to determine something to the thousandth of a second,” McKee said.
Here’s the thing: They do. But they don’t use it. Not anymore. Think about building a swimming pool, setting the tile, then the electronic touchpads on top of those. Fifty meters is 50 meters, right? Well, unless it’s two millimeters shorter in one lane and two millimeters longer in another. That could make one lane always faster by thousandths and one lane always slower by thousandths.
Since 1972, no Olympics has been timed to the thousandth of a second. That’s why Hogshead and Steinseifer, Hall Jr. and Ervin, Manuel and Oleksiak all had their moments, all listened to their anthems and all have their golds.
All these years later, McKee is not going to cry about it.
“I felt I was so lucky to have been there to be able to compete,” he said.
Fine. I’ll cry about it. FINA, the body that oversees international swimming, and the International Olympic Committee ought to get together and right this wrong. Why would Olympic athletes in 1972 be judged by a different standard than athletes in 2021?
As injustices in the world go, Tim McKee’s silver medal 49 years ago doesn’t qualify in the top million. But it’s also easy to fix. Swimming races can be judged fairly to the hundredth of a second. So even retroactively, grant the gold to a guy who matched his closest competitor to that hundredth: 4:31.98 is 4:31.98 — full stop.