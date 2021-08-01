“I was pretty exhausted at the end of the breaststroke, but I had 100 to go and I did whatever I could,” he said. “I saw people catching me, but with about 30 meters to go, I shook the water off my goggles and tried to see where I was. I saw Gunnar, and I thought: ‘I’ve got such a lead. I’m going to win.’ When I touched, I was looking over as my fingers touched, and Gunnar‘s doing the exact thing.”