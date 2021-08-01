“I am asking the International Olympic Committee for help, I have been pressured and they are trying to take me out of the country without my consent, so I am asking the IOC to intervene,” she said in a video that circulated on social media Sunday. The video was originally posted on Telegram, according to the BBC.
Tsimanouskaya sought the protection of Japanese police at the Haneda airport in Tokyo, Reuters reported. “I will not return to Belarus,” she told Reuters.
The IOC said in a statement that it had “seen the reports in the media, is looking into the situation” and had sought “clarification” from the Belarusian Olympics organization.
The Belarus Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to emailed questions from The Washington Post.
The 24-year-old sprinter was scheduled to run the women’s 200-meter race on Monday. She said coaching staff came to her room on Sunday and instructed her to pack, and that she was then taken to the airport against her will, Reuters reported. She said she had been removed from the team due to “the fact that I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches,” according to Reuters.
On Instagram, she had criticized Belarusian Olympic officials for allegedly telling her once she was already in Tokyo that she must run the 4x400-meter relay — which she had not trained for — after other members of the team were found ineligible because they had not completed the proper doping testing.
“It turns out that our ‘very cool’ leadership has once again decided everything for us,” she said in the Instagram story, adding “Why do we have to pay for your mistakes?”
She did not criticize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko or the government in the video. State media criticized her after she posted the video.
On Sunday, Tsimanouskaya reposted a statement from the Belarus Olympic Committee saying that she was removed from competition due to her “emotional and psychological state.”
“This is a lie,” she wrote.
Photos published by Reuters show the athlete at the airport, conferring with Japanese police. She had not yet checked into her Turkish Airlines flight, Tadeusz Giczan, an editor at the Belarusian alternative news platform Nexta, wrote on Twitter.
She said over the phone that she would ask for asylum, according to Giczan. Japanese foreign ministry representatives had gone to the airport to meet with her, the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation wrote on its Telegram channel.
“Grateful to #IOC for the quick reaction to the situation with the Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsymanouskaya. She has a right to international protection & to continue participation in the @Olympics. It is also crucial to investigate Belarus’ NOC violations of athletes’ rights,” Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Lukashenko has waged a broad crackdown in recent months on opposition in the autocratic Eastern European country, jailing those who criticize the government. In May, Belarus forced the landing of a Ryanair flight and arrested a journalist on board.
Isabelle Khurshudyan in Moscow contributed to this report.
