She protested the national anthem after winning the gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2019, raising a fist on the podium. She was reprimanded by the International Olympic Committee and placed on probation, and she said she continued to pay for it with sponsors even as athlete demonstrations became more widely accepted. She vowed to continued spreading her message, including after she qualified for her second Olympics at the trials in June, when she turned away from the flag and raised a T-shirt over her face during the anthem. She was attacked on social media and in comment sections, and some demanded she be kicked off the Olympic team.