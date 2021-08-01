She had lost sponsors in the wake of her demonstrations against social injustice in 2019 at the Pan American Games, and as resources became scarce, she had resorted to practicing on a concrete slab at a middle school in the Houston area. After she refused to be silenced this past June at the U.S. Track and Field Trials, when Berry turned away from the American flag during the playing of the national anthem, she endured relentless criticism and backlash.
Few people also knew the personal grief she harbored before that protest at the trials. Earlier this year, an uncle who had helped her develop as an athlete passed away, she said. And a couple weeks before the trials, her agent, Andy Stubbs, unexpectedly passed away.
“I don’t know how I’m here, but I am,” she said. “It sucks not to have two of the closest people in my life to be here, especially my agent, who has been so supportive, especially with the dropping of all of my sponsors. So I’m grateful.”
Berry has refused to be silenced in Tokyo. She indicated Sunday that nothing would change about her message should she land on the medal podium later this week. “I’m going to represent,” she said, a philosophy she has lived by for years.
She protested the national anthem after winning the gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2019, raising a fist on the podium. She was reprimanded by the International Olympic Committee and placed on probation, and she said she continued to pay for it with sponsors even as athlete demonstrations became more widely accepted. She vowed to continued spreading her message, including after she qualified for her second Olympics at the trials in June, when she turned away from the flag and raised a T-shirt over her face during the anthem. She was attacked on social media and in comment sections, and some demanded she be kicked off the Olympic team.
Berry later called the situation a “setup”; she had no intention to protest and didn’t think the anthem would be played. The song is played only once a night at the trials, and Berry didn’t believe it was a coincidence that it was played when she stepped onto the stand.
“I feel like they capitalized off their moment because they knew how I would react, almost like they were waiting on me to make the team,” she said Friday after she qualified with a throw of 73.19. “So somebody pressed the button to play the national anthem, and I’m going to stay true to who I am. So I did take a stand, and like I said, I brought awareness to the situation that I feel is important to focus on.”
The death of Stubbs has been difficult for Berry to deal with, she said, especially given how supportive he was of her activism. He had stuck by Berry when others wouldn’t, she said, and he wouldn’t touch any deals that he didn’t broker. He helped keep her afloat even as money dried up and she continued to practice at a middle school field. He backed her deal with Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, an endorsement Puma matched with $15,000 earlier this year.
“He supported me when I took a stand for social injustice and he tried his best to keep me in the sport and keep me sponsored, just to keep money coming. Because I had nothing. I literally I had nothing,” she said. “Anything that I got outside of him, he wouldn’t touch, but he would 100 percent support. So it’s just heartbreaking that he’s not here.”
The Olympics have featured some protests from American athletes, including the entire U.S. women’s soccer team taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before a game. American discus throw Sam Mattis raised a fist before his performance Saturday night.
Berry has leaned on calls with her sister and other family during these Games, she said, and she has support from teammates such as Raven Saunders, who won a silver medal in the shot put Sunday. Saunders has become a social media sensation in Tokyo — nicknamed “Hulk,” she has rocked a bulky mask that makes her resemble a supervillain — and Berry has inspired her to find her own voice in speaking out against injustices.
“I’m proud of her for not backing down. I’m proud of her for inspiring me to speak out and speak up about the things that are unjust, and that are not right,” Saunders said. “One of the things is: I be ready to put my Hulk mask on some of them people in her comments, though.”